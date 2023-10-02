“We Can’t Be Patient Forever.” Trans Person Finds Joy & Community After Cutting Ties with Family. [Video]

By I’m From Driftwood
SJ grew up in a family where emotions were suppressed and discussion of feelings was rare, leading them to experience anxiety and depression throughout their early life. When they realized in college that they were queer, they were worried about their mom’s response – but still hopeful for the best. What they got instead was rejection to the point of ignoring the topic altogether. This rejection pushed SJ further and further away from the family, to the point where a therapist broached the topic of a cessation of the relationship entirely. Realizing they had no choice, SJ ended contact with their parents and eventually found confidence in their identity and a real family – a chosen one – to love and support them without conditions.
