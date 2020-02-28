Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / What if I Can’t Find a Therapist Near Me?

What if I Can’t Find a Therapist Near Me?

The value of online counseling.

by Leave a Comment

I Can’t Find a Therapist Near me. What do I do next?

If you’re having mental health struggles, people in your life might say, “oh, just find a therapist,” but it’s not as easy as it sounds. It might be somewhat less complicated if you’re in an urban area with an abundance of mental health professionals available. If you have good insurance coverage, it’s relatively straightforward to find a therapist, but if you live in a remote area or your insurance doesn’t cover much near you, finding mental health care can be a tough pursuit. You might be wondering, “what if I can’t find a therapist near me?” While it’s not always straightforward, all hope isn’t lost, even if you do live in an area where providers are hard to come by. One option is online therapy. If you’ve never heard of online therapy, it’s an excellent place to access quality mental health treatment from the privacy of your own home or anywhere else where you feel comfortable.

A therapist near you is closer than you think

Online therapy is an option where you can speak to a therapist via messenger, video chat, or Skype, or phone. You can see an online psychologist, social worker, counselor, or even a psychiatrist. There are also options for family or couples counseling. Online therapy is revolutionary in that you can participate in it from anywhere. You don’t have to go to a physical office, and it offers a wealth of providers to choose from for those who live in remote areas and would usually be limited to a minimal amount of options for care.

Where do I find an online therapist?

Unlike looking in your local area or internet searching for someone with an office near you, there are many online therapy sites to choose from, including BetterHelp. You can find a therapist that meets your needs, and you don’t have to stick with one person. You can try them out for a session or two, see if it’s a good fit, and if it’s not, you can try another one. Online therapy is flexible and affordable, and some so many different providers offer it now. Many therapists have had years of experience.

Who am I getting in online therapists?

Some online therapists also have an in-person private practice and aren’t working online exclusively. They’re treating clients in their office as well as over the internet. Many online providers have extensive experience working with clients in person. You’re getting people who are extremely experienced in the mental health field and are adept at helping you with your challenges.

Why not give it a try?

Online therapy is an excellent way of getting your needs met, especially if you don’t have providers or specialists available in your local area. It could also be that you’re too busy to go to a provider’s office regularly or can’t schedule in the commute time that it’d take to get to a therapist in person. Trying online therapy could be revolutionary for your mental health. You don’t have to suffer alone with anxiety, depression, or any mental health issue that you need support in managing. An online therapist cares about your mental health, and there’s so much flexibility in how you get in touch with them or who you see, especially if you can’t pick and choose from different providers in your area. If you’re skeptical about online therapy, it’s worth giving it a try before you make a snap judgment, so check out online treatment and decide what you think.

Stock photo ID:1136849868

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.