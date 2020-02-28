I Can’t Find a Therapist Near me. What do I do next?

If you’re having mental health struggles, people in your life might say, “oh, just find a therapist,” but it’s not as easy as it sounds. It might be somewhat less complicated if you’re in an urban area with an abundance of mental health professionals available. If you have good insurance coverage, it’s relatively straightforward to find a therapist, but if you live in a remote area or your insurance doesn’t cover much near you, finding mental health care can be a tough pursuit. You might be wondering, “what if I can’t find a therapist near me?” While it’s not always straightforward, all hope isn’t lost, even if you do live in an area where providers are hard to come by. One option is online therapy. If you’ve never heard of online therapy, it’s an excellent place to access quality mental health treatment from the privacy of your own home or anywhere else where you feel comfortable.

A therapist near you is closer than you think

Online therapy is an option where you can speak to a therapist via messenger, video chat, or Skype, or phone. You can see an online psychologist, social worker, counselor, or even a psychiatrist. There are also options for family or couples counseling. Online therapy is revolutionary in that you can participate in it from anywhere. You don’t have to go to a physical office, and it offers a wealth of providers to choose from for those who live in remote areas and would usually be limited to a minimal amount of options for care.

Where do I find an online therapist?

Unlike looking in your local area or internet searching for someone with an office near you, there are many online therapy sites to choose from, including BetterHelp. You can find a therapist that meets your needs, and you don’t have to stick with one person. You can try them out for a session or two, see if it’s a good fit, and if it’s not, you can try another one. Online therapy is flexible and affordable, and some so many different providers offer it now. Many therapists have had years of experience.

Who am I getting in online therapists?

Some online therapists also have an in-person private practice and aren’t working online exclusively. They’re treating clients in their office as well as over the internet. Many online providers have extensive experience working with clients in person. You’re getting people who are extremely experienced in the mental health field and are adept at helping you with your challenges.

Why not give it a try?

Online therapy is an excellent way of getting your needs met, especially if you don’t have providers or specialists available in your local area. It could also be that you’re too busy to go to a provider’s office regularly or can’t schedule in the commute time that it’d take to get to a therapist in person. Trying online therapy could be revolutionary for your mental health. You don’t have to suffer alone with anxiety, depression, or any mental health issue that you need support in managing. An online therapist cares about your mental health, and there’s so much flexibility in how you get in touch with them or who you see, especially if you can’t pick and choose from different providers in your area. If you’re skeptical about online therapy, it’s worth giving it a try before you make a snap judgment, so check out online treatment and decide what you think.