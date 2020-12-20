What Separates the Really Successful People From the Rest

There was a period when I wondered why some people went further than others. What was different about them from the rest? When I looked at the most successful people I wondered what was it about them that helped them succeed in the ways that they did. Did they simply just know more than everyone else when it came to the moves they made? Were they simply just more lucky than everyone else?

I spent a lot of time looking into the biographies of many of the most successful people in their fields such as Warren Buffett, Phil Knight, Michael Jordan, etc and what I saw in each of these stories was an interesting reality of life — at every level, everyone is winging it for the most part. That no one really 100% knows what they’re doing all the time and all of us are simply figuring things out as we go along. With no exceptions.

Looking at these successful people, I see that despite the obvious differences they might have, ultimately the thing that they all have in common is the fact that they just continuously kept trying different things that they felt strongly about for long enough, and with enough energy behind them until something happened to pay off.

Many of the most successful people were willing to try new and innovative things and aim for things strictly based on their knowledge, intelligence, experience, faith, or simply even their gut feelings and instincts. They aren’t necessarily more special than any of us reading this post, but the difference is that they dared to try and keep trying.

Those people that kept trying until they got results of whatever kind, then leveraged that success to gain more success through securing further opportunities, or using what they learned from their experiences to try something new and innovative once again. This is how many successful people got the level that they are at.

When you hear any successful person’s story, a common theme is at some point they simply took a leap of faith and it might have failed, but they simply kept going until something worked out. They stuck at their vision for long enough to get results.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Is there something that you are thinking that you should do but are simply waiting for something to happen in your life to give you a push? The kicker with life is that often that thing you are waiting for to give you that often doesn’t appear. You need to be the one to kick things into motion by making a start.

The crazy thing about life is that it mainly rewards the triers. Those are the people that are extraordinary and I’m sure that you are one of those people.

That’s why even if you do something that didn’t work out, you owe it to yourself to keep bounce back, to try again and again, and to keep plotting until you figure it out.

Selling yourself isn’t just about putting yourself out there, it’s about not selling yourself short by giving up. It’s about not sitting around and waiting for something to push you to make something of your life.

There’s another successful person’s story being written as we speak and there is no reason that can’t be yours.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info?

A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Clark Tibbs on Unsplash