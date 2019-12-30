What Teen Suicide Rates Are Really Telling Us

. . .

A Generation of Insecurity

I remember what it was like to be that age. I think most of us older millennials do. Anxiety was definitely a concern that few people talked about. I struggled with both anxiety and depression as a teenager — both before and after the sudden death of my father.

I remember the feeling that there was not one single adult who seemed to understand the hell that I was living in. I remember being completely unmotivated by my schoolwork. I remember the AP history teacher who expected “great things” from me simply because he thought I was capable (the pressure caused more anxiety and I only achieved an “average” score on the test).

I remember hiding and pretending everything was okay when it wasn’t. That is how my generation made it through — we pretended.

Our next-generation doesn’t wish to pretend any longer. Our educational system no longer suits their needs and they are tired of being kept in a box. The very things they have been told they should want and work for (college) has been tainted by American’s lovely college admission scandal, huge student loan burdens and being exposed to entrepreneurs who have made it big but never went to college.

College, which was considered just another step for my generation to learn and grow socially, has become a huge life decision that is putting an enormous amount of psychological and financial pressure to figure out a career too soon.

In addition, there is not nearly enough social and emotional support. These kids are wonderfully sensitive, creative and, for the first time since my grandparent’s generation, highly motivated by healthy relationships. These are the very qualities parents have struggled to pass on to their children through the years. We have focused so much on raising empathic and compassionate kids that we forgot what it is like to have those sensitivities at such a young age. We imparted our wonderful values but forgot to change the systems to provide the necessary support they would need to thrive.

Sensitive kids and teens need an educational environment that supports their emotions — all of their emotions. They need teachers who can roll with the negativity one day and the sublime happiness on another day.

They need adults who take their relationships with these children seriously and commit to helping them understand and to learn to regulate these emotions. They need leaders in their community who can tell stories of triumph over the darkest times, who make it clear that depression is not an unusual occurrence and support their exploration of the right type of support needed to overcome their challenges.

Most of all, our children need adult warriors who are capable of helping them deal with fear.

Our nation’s suicide rates have gone up because we finally have a generation of teenagers sensitive enough to make a difference in the world. We, unfortunately, are now incubating them in a climate of fear and toxicity.

We can sit and blame our current president for spearheading the spread of fear and toxic insecurity or we can all start to take responsibility for how we react to fear.