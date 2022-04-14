What’s Your Mind-Body Relationship Status?

Mind-body therapy is a lot like relationship therapy for your body and mind. Yes, your mind and your body do have a relationship with each other! And the issues that can come up between them are a lot like the issues that come up between family members, partners, or in any other attachment relationship.⁠

Issues like:⁠ ⁠

➡️ Conflict⁠

➡️ Estrangement⁠

➡️ Misunderstanding⁠

➡️ Abandonment⁠

➡️ Toxic criticism⁠

➡️ Blame⁠

➡️ The silent treatment⁠ ⁠

I could go on, but you get the idea. Does any of this feel like it relates to your mind+body relationship?⁠ ⁠ If so, take heart ❤️! Relationships break down — but they can also be repaired ❤️⁠ ⁠

The best tool I know of to repair a relationship — between people, communities or parts of the self like mind and body — is: COMMUNICATION, which involves SHARING and LISTENING.⁠

If your mind and body have gotten off on the wrong foot, here’s something you can try. This may sound weird, but bear with me — it’s just an experiment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Imagine yourself in the role of the relationship therapist. Put on your specs 🤓, have a seat in a comfy chair, and with pen and paper ask this question:

✍️ “Dear Mind, what are you feeling? What would you like me to know? What are your concerns?”⁠ ⁠ And see what flows onto the page 📄.⁠

Then, turn to the Body and ask, with pen and paper:

✍️ “Dear Body, what are you feeling? What would you like me to know? What are your concerns?”⁠ ⁠ And see what flows onto the page 📄.⁠

When each party has been fully seen and heard, the trust-rebuilding process can begin. 💕⁠

For more support with anxiety and chronic pain, take the FREE QUIZ: “Why the *bleep* am I still in pain?!” to help you get some clarity.

And follow me on instagram for daily healing tips, inspiration and support!

—

Previously published on Medium

—

Shutterstock image