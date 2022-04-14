Get Daily Email
What’s Your Mind-Body Relationship Status?

If the answer is “complicated,” read on…

by Leave a Comment

Mind-body therapy is a lot like relationship therapy for your body and mind. Yes, your mind and your body do have a relationship with each other! And the issues that can come up between them are a lot like the issues that come up between family members, partners, or in any other attachment relationship.⁠

Issues like:⁠ ⁠

➡️ Conflict⁠
➡️ Estrangement⁠
➡️ Misunderstanding⁠
➡️ Abandonment⁠
➡️ Toxic criticism⁠
➡️ Blame⁠
➡️ The silent treatment⁠ ⁠

I could go on, but you get the idea. Does any of this feel like it relates to your mind+body relationship?⁠ ⁠ If so, take heart ❤️! Relationships break down — but they can also be repaired ❤️⁠ ⁠

The best tool I know of to repair a relationship — between people, communities or parts of the self like mind and body — is: COMMUNICATION, which involves SHARING and LISTENING.⁠

If your mind and body have gotten off on the wrong foot, here’s something you can try. This may sound weird, but bear with me — it’s just an experiment.

Imagine yourself in the role of the relationship therapist. Put on your specs 🤓, have a seat in a comfy chair, and with pen and paper ask this question:

✍️ “Dear Mind, what are you feeling? What would you like me to know? What are your concerns?”⁠ ⁠ And see what flows onto the page 📄.⁠

Then, turn to the Body and ask, with pen and paper:

✍️ “Dear Body, what are you feeling? What would you like me to know? What are your concerns?”⁠ ⁠ And see what flows onto the page 📄.⁠

When each party has been fully seen and heard, the trust-rebuilding process can begin. 💕⁠

Previously published on Medium

Shutterstock image

About Anna Holtzman

Anna Holtzman, MHC-LP is a mind-body psychotherapist, writer and silence breaker. www.annaholtzman.com

