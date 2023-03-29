Why Dating a Co-Worker Is a Terrible Idea

Dating enables you to know about the personality of your partner. A coworker is your companion whom you meet daily on your worksite. But dating a coworker is risky because you may not handle your professional life with your love. To date, an office colleague may lead to unexpected results. If you date your coworker for a short time and unfortunately end your relationship for various reasons, you will feel a lot of pain when you come across this person regularly. So, you must know all the results of this act before committing it.

1. She may blame you for harassment.

Dating a coworker is an uncertain act. She may respect your feelings for her or might dislike your flirting behavior. She can ask the authority absolutely to make a harassment case. You will lose your respect in your workplace.

2. Your company may fire you.

It is against the policy of an organization to keep workers within boundaries. Therefore, they do not allow workers to make any relationships in the workplace. Therefore, when you date your coworker, your company may fire you due to violating its policies.

3. People will gossip about you.

If you date a coworker, people consider it an exciting topic. They discuss it at every place without any hesitation. You will hear the different conversations about your relationship gradually. Your relationship will become fun for others.

4. Your work will disturb your home life.

Attaching your emotional intimacy with someone at the workplace leads to disturbance in your home life. At work, your job deviates your attention from your mental satisfaction. And at home, you keep thinking about the coworker you are dating. As a result, you remain under stress due to a lack of balance in life.

5. People will get jealous of you.

It is a biological fact that people get jealous of your intimate relationship. When you date a coworker, your colleagues use different tactics to push your relationship downward. As a result, they will not bear your healthy relationship. So, you should avoid dating in the workplace to keep yourself safe from envious arguments.

6. It will be difficult for you to move on.

It becomes challenging to handle your emotions if you become serious in a relationship during dating. Your soul wants mutual intimacy, but your job keeps you away from her. So, it becomes difficult for you to move on with feelings of love and professional responsibilities.

7. It will become problematic in case of a breakup.

If you are dating your colleague and gradually know she is not suitable for you, you will end this relationship. During the job, you will meet her regularly. This breakup will completely shatter your personality. It will create problems for you. You will have to face suffering day by day.

8. It will create competitive challenges.

When you make a relationship with your colleague, You people will face challenges. For example, people will compare your efficiency in a project. So, one of the partners will face embarrassment. People will keep on judging your personality. They will mock you for little errors. Therefore, you will meet a challenging situation while dating in such a relationship.

9. Your workplace may divide into two groups.

You will divide your organization into two groups by this act. When you date a coworker, some people will like this act, while some may dislike your action. The HR of the company will not like this disturbance in his organization. So, you should avoid this act while working in the same department.

10. You cannot keep it secret.

Dating is not a permanent relationship. People love to hide it from society. If you are dating your coworker, you cannot keep it secret. Your colleagues will know all about your relationship. Because most cases, dating does not lead to a future relationship.

Conclusion

The act of dating a coworker is harmful. First, others will spread a rumor about you. People find it interesting to discuss your dating. You will make people curious. When you start dating a coworker, your peers will use several strategies to condemn your relationship. Third, you will find it challenging to move on. It gets more complicated to control your emotions if a dating relationship turns serious. Finally, people will judge your relationship anxiously. Given these reasons, you can realize that dating a coworker is dangerous.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Campaign Creators on Unsplash