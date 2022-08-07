Why Men Experience Body Dysmorphic Disorder and What Is It?

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

While there is nothing wrong with being a gym rat, you should only work out for your physical and mental health. When your health becomes compromised because of your gym habits, it may be time to take a step back.

Working out has plenty of benefits! For example, a healthy body, a boost of dopamine, and a great hobby for many busy minds. However, there are also negative effects of working out as well. Some people sustain physical injuries and others harm their mental health.

With an abundance of exercise, it is pertinent to keep the right mindset. Many men and women have experienced the pain of a body dysmorphic disorder. Excessively working out can be a sign that you or someone you know is living with this condition.

Learn more about body dysmorphic disorder and why you may be experiencing the symptoms. You can also discover treatment options such as online therapy for body dysmorphic disorder and the importance of healthy habits.

What is Body Dysmorphic Disorder?

Body dysmorphic disorder, also known as BDD, is a mental health illness in which a person may become obsessed with various parts of their appearance. Someone with body dysmorphic disorder can become fixated on any aspect of their body that they consider a “flaw”.

For example, a young girl may feel that her legs are too short and round. If she has BDD, she may negatively think of her legs every day. She may also become embarrassed and anxious about showing her legs in social settings. Because of this, she may hide her legs and go to extreme measures to “fix them”.

Another example could be a person’s ears. If someone with BDD is self-conscious about their ears, they could undergo multiple cosmetic surgeries to make their ears likable. However, if they have BDD, they may never be satisfied.

Why Men Are Experiencing BDD

There are many reasons that a man may experience BDD. Oftentimes, it is for the same reasons that women develop body dysmorphic disorder. Body dysmorphic disorder usually develops when a person brings too much attention to their body.

For example, young models may experience BDD because their body is talked about and critiqued. In fact, their livelihood depends on the way their body looks!

Other reasons could be because of bullying or a stressful environment. A child that grows up in a hateful household or a school full of bullies may feel that his body needs improvement to appease those around them.

Trauma can also cause BDD. For instance, if a man is attacked or mugged on his way home from a night out, he may feel he needs more strength for defending himself.

As with most mental health disorders, if someone in the individual’s life has a mental health disorder, this can also put them at risk of developing this condition.

Symptoms of Body Dysmorphic Disorder

As stated previously, the most common symptom of body dysmorphic disorder is the fixation on a particular body part. Someone with BDD will become obsessed with how they may appear to others.

Those living with this condition will believe that others will point out their fixation and mock them. While this may never happen or has ever happened, a person with BDD is convinced that others are judging the way they look.

Another common symptom is low self-esteem and social withdrawal. Body dysmorphic disorder will trick someone into believing they are not worthy of attention or respect. It can cause people to retreat from people and social situations.

In severe cases, someone may have thoughts of suicide or self-harm. It is vital that you seek immediate help if you are having thoughts of hurting yourself or others.

Treatment Options for Those Diagnosed with BDD

Customarily, BDD is treated with cognitive-behavioral therapy. Cognitive-behavioral therapy can be conducted in-person and online. With help from a therapist, you can learn why you may experience symptoms of BDD.

You can also learn how to replace negative thoughts with positive ones. Therapy is great for those who are looking to change the way they live and act due to their mental health disorder.

In some cases, you can also rely on medications to treat various symptoms. Some medications can help alleviate feelings of anxiety, depression, and stress.

