Why Men ‘Love Bomb’ and What You Can Do About It [Video]

Have you ever had someone come into your life, dazzle you with their initial investment and attention, only to disappear as fast as they came?

This phenomenon has been nicknamed “Love Bombing,” and it can be very painful, especially when you were led to believe it was going somewhere.

You may be asking yourself why someone would do this. In this week’s video I’ll show you…

My hope is that this video will not only give you a sense of closure, but also help you to move past the heartache you are feeling right now if this has happened to you. I also show you how to avoid it in the future.

Here for you, friend.

00:00 why do men love bomb I got asked this

00:07 question on one of our recent love life

00:09 webinars wider guys come in get you

00:14 attracted make you fall in love give you

00:16 compliments make promises and then

00:19 ghosts you love bombing is an

00:21 interesting concept and it’s one that’s

00:23 worth understanding more about why do

00:26 guys do this well firstly they do it

00:31 because they’re insecure right because

00:33 they don’t feel enough unless they’re

00:36 making someone fall in love with them

00:38 that they need someone to have an image

00:41 of them that’s so wonderful and

00:43 reflected back to them so that they can

00:46 feel like okay I can breathe look

00:49 someone’s falling in love with me

00:50 someone thinks I’m amazing now I I guess

00:52 I am amazing someone thinks it and of

00:54 course in order to make you feel this

00:56 they say a lot of lovely things they’re

00:58 very charming they make a lot of

01:00 promises and then can’t live up to those

01:03 promises because it was never about

01:05 building something it was always about

01:07 feeling something of course the person

01:09 on the receiving end becomes the

01:10 collateral damage for this need that a

01:14 person has now firstly don’t beat

01:17 yourself up because you feel all of this

01:19 for this person this person actually

01:22 sold you on that image they said things

01:24 and did things to lead you down a

01:27 certain path to make you feel something

01:29 and then disappeared you’re not crazy

01:32 for feeling something and you’re not

01:35 crazy for feeling something really

01:38 intense because what the love bomber

01:41 does is present the most intensely

01:46 fantastic picture of themselves they put

01:50 forward a version of themselves that is

01:52 kind of like the version of themselves

01:54 that people put out on Instagram you

01:56 know you see these Instagram profiles

01:58 where people look perfect in every

01:59 single photograph how is that they’re

02:01 choosing a certain filter or a certain

02:03 angle or certain lighting that always

02:06 makes them look a certain way people do

02:09 that in their love lives when

02:11 they love bomb people but in order to

02:12 reduce our pain in this moment when

02:15 someone disappears we have to walk back

02:19 the image that we have of that person we

02:22 have to begin to create a more sober

02:24 image of a person a person that we are

02:28 looking back on and convincing ourselves

02:32 was the great love we lost when really

02:36 that feeling the intensity of that

02:38 feeling is based on an image that would

02:40 be extraordinarily difficult for someone

02:42 to live up to over a longer period of

02:44 time I even think there’s not just in

02:46 the case of someone who maybe loved

02:47 bombed you after a few weeks or months

02:50 but let’s see someone who was with you

02:52 for nine months or a year in a kind of

02:55 honeymoon phase of a relationship and

02:56 then they left we’re in danger of

02:59 forever comparing every long-term

03:01 relationship we have with that person

03:04 that we were with for nine months and

03:06 seemed incredible but what we didn’t see

03:08 is what that person was like over two

03:10 years or five years or a lifetime of

03:13 marriage so it actually becomes

03:15 incredibly unfair to compare someone

03:17 that we’re with for many years to the

03:20 glamour and the shine of someone that we

03:24 were with for nine months what can we do

03:26 about this firstly be aware of anyone

03:31 who seems to be giving you an

03:34 unjustified amount of love attention

03:38 complements making promises that don’t

03:42 seem and in a very short period of time

03:46 it doesn’t mean that someone doesn’t

03:49 mean them it just means that those

03:50 things are very much unproven right now

03:52 it could be that it turns out to be real

03:55 and that that’s the person you end up

03:57 with but what we have to do is even when

04:01 someone else is trying to go at this

04:04 rapid pace and even if we’re enjoying

04:06 that rapid pace at the very least

04:09 internally we have to modify our

04:13 expectations until time proves those

04:17 things to be real because someone

04:20 delivering on those intentions through

04:22 their actions over time

04:24 is what lends gravitas to those early

04:27 compliments and promises by the way this

04:30 concept is something that on my members

04:32 webinar called today I went into for

04:34 20-25 minutes and that’s what it turns

04:37 from an idea into coaching ideas can

04:40 help with your life but coaching is what

04:42 changes your life that’s where the

04:44 results are so if you want to get

04:45 coaching from me and graduate from a

04:48 YouTube video each week to real deep

04:50 dive coaching on the issues that you

04:52 want to work on this is where it’s at

04:54 I’ll leave a link here come check it out

04:57 for yourself and as always I will see

04:59 you next week

05:07 you

