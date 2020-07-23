Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Men ‘Love Bomb’ and What You Can Do About It [Video]

Why Men ‘Love Bomb’ and What You Can Do About It [Video]

Have you ever had someone come into your life, dazzle you with their initial investment and attention, only to disappear as fast as they came?

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Have you ever had someone come into your life, dazzle you with their initial investment and attention, only to disappear as fast as they came?

This phenomenon has been nicknamed “Love Bombing,” and it can be very painful, especially when you were led to believe it was going somewhere.

You may be asking yourself why someone would do this. In this week’s video I’ll show you…

My hope is that this video will not only give you a sense of closure, but also help you to move past the heartache you are feeling right now if this has happened to you. I also show you how to avoid it in the future.

Here for you, friend.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
why do men love bomb I got asked this
00:07
question on one of our recent love life
00:09
webinars wider guys come in get you
00:14
attracted make you fall in love give you
00:16
compliments make promises and then
00:19
ghosts you love bombing is an
00:21
interesting concept and it’s one that’s
00:23
worth understanding more about why do
00:26
guys do this well firstly they do it
00:31
because they’re insecure right because
00:33
they don’t feel enough unless they’re
00:36
making someone fall in love with them
00:38
that they need someone to have an image
00:41
of them that’s so wonderful and
00:43
reflected back to them so that they can
00:46
feel like okay I can breathe look
00:49
someone’s falling in love with me
00:50
someone thinks I’m amazing now I I guess
00:52
I am amazing someone thinks it and of
00:54
course in order to make you feel this
00:56
they say a lot of lovely things they’re
00:58
very charming they make a lot of
01:00
promises and then can’t live up to those
01:03
promises because it was never about
01:05
building something it was always about
01:07
feeling something of course the person
01:09
on the receiving end becomes the
01:10
collateral damage for this need that a
01:14
person has now firstly don’t beat
01:17
yourself up because you feel all of this
01:19
for this person this person actually
01:22
sold you on that image they said things
01:24
and did things to lead you down a
01:27
certain path to make you feel something
01:29
and then disappeared you’re not crazy
01:32
for feeling something and you’re not
01:35
crazy for feeling something really
01:38
intense because what the love bomber
01:41
does is present the most intensely
01:46
fantastic picture of themselves they put
01:50
forward a version of themselves that is
01:52
kind of like the version of themselves
01:54
that people put out on Instagram you
01:56
know you see these Instagram profiles
01:58
where people look perfect in every
01:59
single photograph how is that they’re
02:01
choosing a certain filter or a certain
02:03
angle or certain lighting that always
02:06
makes them look a certain way people do
02:09
that in their love lives when
02:11
they love bomb people but in order to
02:12
reduce our pain in this moment when
02:15
someone disappears we have to walk back
02:19
the image that we have of that person we
02:22
have to begin to create a more sober
02:24
image of a person a person that we are
02:28
looking back on and convincing ourselves
02:32
was the great love we lost when really
02:36
that feeling the intensity of that
02:38
feeling is based on an image that would
02:40
be extraordinarily difficult for someone
02:42
to live up to over a longer period of
02:44
time I even think there’s not just in
02:46
the case of someone who maybe loved
02:47
bombed you after a few weeks or months
02:50
but let’s see someone who was with you
02:52
for nine months or a year in a kind of
02:55
honeymoon phase of a relationship and
02:56
then they left we’re in danger of
02:59
forever comparing every long-term
03:01
relationship we have with that person
03:04
that we were with for nine months and
03:06
seemed incredible but what we didn’t see
03:08
is what that person was like over two
03:10
years or five years or a lifetime of
03:13
marriage so it actually becomes
03:15
incredibly unfair to compare someone
03:17
that we’re with for many years to the
03:20
glamour and the shine of someone that we
03:24
were with for nine months what can we do
03:26
about this firstly be aware of anyone
03:31
who seems to be giving you an
03:34
unjustified amount of love attention
03:38
complements making promises that don’t
03:42
seem and in a very short period of time
03:46
it doesn’t mean that someone doesn’t
03:49
mean them it just means that those
03:50
things are very much unproven right now
03:52
it could be that it turns out to be real
03:55
and that that’s the person you end up
03:57
with but what we have to do is even when
04:01
someone else is trying to go at this
04:04
rapid pace and even if we’re enjoying
04:06
that rapid pace at the very least
04:09
internally we have to modify our
04:13
expectations until time proves those
04:17
things to be real because someone
04:20
delivering on those intentions through
04:22
their actions over time
04:24
is what lends gravitas to those early
04:27
compliments and promises by the way this
04:30
concept is something that on my members
04:32
webinar called today I went into for
04:34
20-25 minutes and that’s what it turns
04:37
from an idea into coaching ideas can
04:40
help with your life but coaching is what
04:42
changes your life that’s where the
04:44
results are so if you want to get
04:45
coaching from me and graduate from a
04:48
YouTube video each week to real deep
04:50
dive coaching on the issues that you
04:52
want to work on this is where it’s at
04:54
I’ll leave a link here come check it out
04:57
for yourself and as always I will see
04:59
you next week
05:07
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x