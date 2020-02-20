Why Success Hinges on Selective Association

Choose wisely.

This is advice you probably heard from your parents or a TV show at some point in your life.

However, what if I told you your response to this statement meant the difference between being extremely successful and being a third of what you really want to be in life. Would you take the advice of “choose wisely” a little more seriously?

We live in a dis-eased society that tends to tell us to love everyone, be more social and have a strong sense of community. Don’t get me wrong — I am all for a strong sense of community and social life. But, it’s who we choose to socialize with that matters the most throughout our life.

If we spend our time with top performers, we will become top performers.

If we spend time with ‘average’ performers, we will continue to be average versions of ourselves.

Just take a moment and think about this. Do you really want to become and stay an average version of yourself? Or would you like to become the person you were always meant to be? It would be a complete disservice to your future self to become old and know you could have done more with the time you had, the gifts you possessed, and the assets you had around you.

Why is this?

Because life left on the table is not a life fully lived.

You have probably heard this before but we really become the sum of the five individuals closest to us. And just as we choose spouses, schools, jobs, and cars selectively, we need to do the same with our friendships and associations as well.

If you want to truly become successful, one of the few things that you can control along that path is the people around you helping you navigate that journey.

Many people allow those they inherited around them as a child to become the people who are in their lives at old age regardless of whether they really added value throughout the majority of their life or not. They were just ‘around’ so it became the norm. It was familiar — but not necessarily mutually beneficial.

When I hit 30 last year, this idea really hit home for me. When I looked back at my 20’s I realized I had traveled the world and met some incredible people. But I also had people in my life in my 20’s who never pushed me to become a better person, who was never fully intentional about our friendship and who would typically spend much of our time together focusing on the negative.

When I hit 30 I decided that it was time to finally give my energy to the energy masters in my life rather than the energy drainers.

It was time to amplify life for magnificent results rather than to settle for the ordinary.

It was time to be surrounded by rare air folks who would lift me up/push me forward rather than complain about life, jobs, relationships, and debt.

Robin Sharma refers to the art of spending more time with game-changers and less time with the energy drainers as “Selective Association”.

At this point, I am guessing you are doing an evaluation of the people you have in your life and those folks who may require some selective association in your weeks, months and years.

If you are unsure of who makes the cut, ask yourself these three questions as a starting point:

Do my current friends add value to my life?

2. Do my family members encourage me, lift me up and make me a better person?

3. Do I feel exhausted or empowered when I talk with person A?

Asking these three questions will help you discover who may require some selective association in your life.

f you find you are in need of more risers and pushers in your life, here are four ways you can simultaneously back peddle out of existing negative Nancy relationships and begin to invest in high impact relationships in your life.