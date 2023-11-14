Why You Should Have Children.

By Beleaf in Fatherhood

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

Recently, I was sitting at a table with young black creatives, and they introduced the theory that parents could possibly be selfish. The reason why they have children is to fulfill some longing for love or something that is missing from their life. But I wanted to offer my perspective because I feel like it’s valuable. I don’t know the reason that most people have kids; however, I do know what was birthed in me once I did have a child.

Why do people have children?

My philosophy is that you don’t know the parental version of yourself. You only know yourself as the single person that is tied to a family and that is responsible for just themselves. You don’t know someone who exists and is the head of an entity. Not everyone should have kids, but if you do have a child, you are more likely to be introduced to the best version of yourself because potentially, it is the most selfless, hard-working, loving, general, virus-thoughtful, supernatural version of yourself.

My Philosophy

And I know a lot of people don’t do parenthood well. I’m not saying that being a parent automatically gives you access to these abilities, but you may be introduced to another version of yourself that you would never know. I can say beyond the shadow of a doubt I am a better man because I’m a father. I’m a better man because I am a husband. The single version of myself was a lot less caring, a lot more selfish, and harder to reach. This version of myself is the better version of me. So that’s what I have access to being a father and a husband and being a part of a family. Now, not everybody needs that. Personally, I think it was good for me, and I believe that the world is benefiting better now that I am a father and a husband.

Not everyone should have kids

But I’m curious to know what having kids activated in you. And if you don’t have kids or don’t want kids, tell me why in the comment section below.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: iStock