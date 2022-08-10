Wildlife, Biodiversity and Soil Health – A Dairy Farmer’s Perspective

By Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust

Event: Farm walk by drone, keynote speakers and panel discussion

Saturday 25 June 2022, 12 – 5pm

Tickets £25

On 25 June GWCT’s Wales’s Ceredigion committee is offering farmers an opportunity to hear from industry experts, including Dr Catherine Nakielny, on wildlife, biodiversity and soil health, at leading Welsh dairy farm Dyffryn Arth.

Dr Nakielny (IBERS Prosoil+ Project), farmer Gwyn Evans (Dyffryn Arth Farm) and Paul Morgan (Germinal) will discuss soil health and mixes, including the Aber mixes developed by Aberystwyth University. Gareth Perry (Farmers Union of Wales), Lee Oliver and Bleddyn Thomas (GWCT Wales) will speak on wildlife and biodiversity. The event will include an interactive ‘farm walk’ by drone and a panel discussion and Q & A. The ticket price also includes tea and coffee on arrival, plus a game meat burger and chips, pudding and a pint at 5pm.

Sheep expert Dr Catherine Nakielny has an in-depth knowledge of sheep breeding, management and business, and is an excellent speaker. She is involved in research with the IBERS Soil X Project (Aberystwyth University) and her technical research in the sheep sector has included ram and ewe fertility, disease resistance, worm control and nutrition.

Gwyn Evans, whose Jersey herd at Dyffryn Arth produces milk for the cheese sector using a New Zealand style regenerative approach, will discuss how their farm management has changed to focus on soil health.

Gareth Parry from FUW will discuss wildlife in Welsh Government policy, with focus on farmland birds. GWCT Wales’s Bleddyn Thomas will look at over-winter feeding of farmland birds, and Lee Oliver (GWCT Wales) will run an interactive drone session, comparing the thermal imaging of wildlife observed by night in different parts of the farm connected to habitat, compared to what can be seen live by drone during the event.

For more information, please contact Jon Lougee on [email protected] or 07802 606348.

Book tickets online at Wildlife, Biodiversity & Soil Health: a Dairy Farmer’s Perspective – Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (gwct.org.uk)

Location: Dyffryn Arth, Cross Inn, Llanon, SY23 5NE (what3words: momentous.toasted.wiser)

Ends

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust gwct.org.uk – providing research-led conservation for a thriving countryside. The GWCT is an independent wildlife conservation charity which has carried out scientific research into Britain’s game and wildlife since the 1930s. We advise farmers and landowners on improving wildlife habitats. We employ 22 post-doctoral scientists and 50 other research staff with expertise in areas such as birds, insects, mammals, farming, fish and statistics. We undertake our own research as well as projects funded by contract and grant-aid from Government and private bodies.

Photo credit: iStock