What is your worth and value in life?…Many of us ask ourselves this same question often. What happens when someone doesn’t give back the worth and value we feel we deserve? How do we handle those instances and how can we better prepare to not let others’ treatment of us greatly affect our own self-worth and happiness?

In this episode, Joe asks this question and talks about how to avoid the feeling of worthlessness when we don’t get back those signals we feel we need. This episode goes into the importance of setting proper boundaries (expectations from yourself and from all others around you). Learn the questions we need to continually ask ourselves, as well as make critical evaluations throughout our life to keep our outlook and feeling or self-worth in proper perspective.

Topics in this Episode:

Be able to stand up for yourself

Learn not to just accept what has been continually given to you or what hasn’t, by people in your life if it’s not right for you!

Set boundaries with other people..without feeling selfish or ungrateful

Maximizing the way(s) you can feel good about yourself! Don’t look for “crumbs of affection” to keep you on the same path in any relationship!

Find out how to take care of yourself without feeling bad, wrong, or guilty. Are you a people pleaser? Learn how to identify your own wants and needs to avoid the triggers that bring you back to a time when you couldn’t care for yourself because of others’ expectations or behaviors imposed upon you. Learn to speak up and stand up for yourself without all the pain it may trigger! Don’t be afraid to remove people from your life that detract from your growth. This episode provides amazing insight and remedies for those of us that have people with narcissistic tendencies that have impacted our life, past and present, and how it affects our perception of our own self-worth and value to ourselves and others!

—

Joe Ryan has been on a lifelong journey of overcoming trauma, shame, and the demons that plague him from his childhood. He has turned his mission outward, helping other people to conquer their traumatic pasts. Through his podcast ‘It’s Not You; It’s Your Trauma’ and one on one coaching.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Joe is paving the way for people to heal. He is baring his soul publicly to extend a hand to people who might feel stuck or frozen in their healing journeys. There are coaches out there who strive to do the same, but what sets Joe apart is that his voice embodies such compassion and warmth; when you hear it, it permits you to feel whatever you need to feel to progress on your emotional journey.

Father of two…

I take pictures, write, and obsess.

You can find me bouncing around New York City or by a lakeside fire. I was on a Pearl Jam kick, now starting my day with The Revivalists

—

Previously Published on joeryan.com

It’s Not You, It’s Your Trauma Podcast- Trauma, PTSD, Abuse, Anxiety & Recovery – with Joe Ryan

Real, genuine, vulnerable, and honest talk. There are no quick fixes from trauma, abuse, addiction, PSTD, or anxiety. Knowing what happened to you is only part of the process, we have to relive the feelings, emotions, and scenes we avoid. When we stop blaming, making excuses and take responsibility for our own emotions, that’s the start of moving from victim to surviving, from surviving to survivor and finally to thriving and teaching.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Shutterstock image