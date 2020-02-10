Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / ‘You’re So Beautiful!’

‘You’re So Beautiful!’

Facing the fear that people will never really see me as the woman I am, but always as a “boy who turned into a girl”.

by Leave a Comment

In the Philippines, only about a month after my gender “transition”, I was traveling with my father. When we took a taxi, and the cabbie’s wife told me, insistently and repeatedly, “You’re so beautiful!”

Nice, right? Well, sure. Undeniably a little odd, though.

Come to it, that whole conversation was odd. More than just the often difficult language barrier. Something, which neither my father nor I could put our fingers on, was off.

And then it “came out”, so to speak. The cabbie’s wife started telling us how accepting she was, of everyone, even – this was strongly implied, I felt – of trannies.

The journey was, mercifully, short. At the end I launched a tirade to my poor father, that people would never really see me as the woman I am, but always as a “boy who turned into a girl”.

Now, did this sincere seeming Filipina see me that way? Probably. The unnerving thing, to me, though, was that I don’t know how she clocked me. (For transsexuals, getting “clocked” is getting seen as “really” the other, wrong gender.)

Somehow, this woman knew I was transsexual. Not unusual at that time, because I still had a passport with a (despicable!) male name and (awful!) male photo. But she’d never seen that.

Somehow, she just knew.

Now, granted, this happened in my early days of presenting as a woman. It was the first time I’d seen my father since I’d come out as trans* to everyone I knew. And it was less than a month after I got facial feminization surgery in Delhi and started living as a woman “full time”. Now I’ve been living as a woman for months, and this experience, fortunately, has never repeated itself.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But it undeniably shook my faith in my ability to “pass” as the woman I feel I so obviously am.

Shutterstock

About Jane Sofia Struthers

Jane Sofia Struthers is very interested in gender, masculinity and femininity. Particularly in its perception in society, by men. In fact, she spent most of her life in a male body, thinking she was something like genderless, or agender, before she realized that she's just a woman.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.