But Why Do We Thank Them?

The sweat intermingled

with the hair on his neck

that joined with the hair

on his back and continued down

past the collar of his t-shirt.

He held the door for me

as I followed him

through the winding hallways

of the gym at our local YMCA.

We journeyed single-file

through hallways and doors.

Door after door

he handed off to me

like an endless stream of batons

in a relay race

of dad-shaped men

lost in the murmurs of our earbuds.

Each time he handed me an open door

I said, thank you

and after the fourth or fifth one,

it made me think…

Why do we thank

people we’re walking right behind

who hold doors open for us?

It would’ve been more work

for the hairy-back/necked man

to actively slam the door in my face.

Keeping it open for me

proved no extra effort

for me to be thankful for.

It brings to mind cars

that stop for us at crosswalks

(especially when they have a stop sign).

We have a lot to be thankful for,

and for all of those things, I’m grateful…

But why them?

Why do we thank them?

—

—

—

