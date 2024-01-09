Revisiting Paradise

Eight years ago, at this time, I was in Paradise at the beyond beautiful Sivananda Yoga Ashram in the Bahamas. I was called there intuitively as I received an email from best selling author and speaker, Joan Borysenko about a workshop she was offering that was an instantaneous YES! for this born writer. I didn’t even need to consider it. I took the leap and took care of details afterward such as time off from work, plane tickets, and the finances to bring it to fruition. A Nestea Plunge moment if ever there was one. For those who are scratching their heads and wondering what I am referring to, back in the 70s or so, the Nestea company had a series of commercials in which people fall backward into a pool. I use that as a metaphor for a trust fall in which I lean back into the proverbial ‘arms’ of Spirit. As always, I was safely caught and held.

The retreat was called called Writing Down the Light, with this description.

“Narrative medicine is a fascinating field that recognizes the role of story and meaning in health, happiness, and wellbeing. In this weekend writing workshop led by a New York Times best-selling author known for her tender exploration of the human spirit, you have the opportunity to rewrite your own narrative and discover the vector of love that forms the invisible warp of light upon which your life story is woven. The stories we habitually tell ourselves change our brain circuitry, our relationships, and path through the world. They can elevate life to heaven on Earth, or drop us unceremoniously into the fire. In this workshop you will: Explore your life myths, both sacred and profane

Harvest the wisdom of deep discontent

Use the written word to transform darkness into light

Learn the arc of transformational storytelling

Change your brain and your life by changing your story

Discover the relationship of story to affective neurobiology”

With a combination of soul nourishing writing and body nourishing yoga, prayer, lovingly prepared vegetarian meals, meditation, chanting, communing with nature and kindred spirits, I was so ready to immerse myself.

Smooth sailing from Philly to Nassau, breezing through pre-flight check in and settling into my seat, butterflies in my stomach as I eagerly anticipated the experiences that awaited me. Whenever I travel, as I am leaving my home, I comment to myself that I will return with memories of amazing adventures and I will meet kindred spirits. Indeed I did.

When I arrived in Nassau, huge rolling clouds hovered over the island. Drizzly rain sprinkled down. By the time the cab, which was decorated with tapestry covered seats and resonant with the sound of classical music wafting through and conversation with the driver named Jackson, arrived at the dock, the winds were kicking up, tossing the waves.

Uh oh. I have had a history of seasickness and dreaded the thought of heaving over the side of the boat. Fortunately that didn’t happen. What did occur was that we were wringing wet by the time we traversed the short distance; but also drenched in laughter. The first test passed with flying colors. We were welcomed by the smiling staff and other attendees who arrived before us. They hailed from all over the world, spoke various languages and were there for many different reasons. All of us seemed to be at crossroads in our lives and in transition. My crossroads and transition was that less than two years earlier, (2014) I experienced a ‘cardiac event’ requiring the insertion of a stent as well as major lifestyle changes. A heart attack will do that to a person; providing a wake up call. All these years later, I sometimes metaphorically doze off and require reminders. “Hammock lounging oceanside as the roaring waves churn. Writing inspiration is everywhere in this place. Immersing myself full sensory. Love the new friends I am making here, including the woman in the hammock.” The ashram was founded by Swami Vishnudevananda who followed the teachings of Swami Sivananada. Both men were born in India and found the path of devotion (Bhakti yoga) and service (Karma yoga) to call them. The former piloted a plane that was painted by iconic artist Peter Max over war torn places, dropping flowers and leaflets encouraging union rather than division. He offered the mantra Om Namo Narayanaya which is meant to invoke a sense of peace to be shared throughout the world. Although I was not intimately familiar with these two men or their teachings, I felt a sense of alignment with their interfaith leanings. As I was sitting in the room in which twice a day chanting, satsang, and workshop time took place, I gazed at the photo on the wall of Sivananda and found myself spontaneously crying, as if he was seeing into my soul and calling me out.

A bonus was that I had the opportunity to meet and hug Tao Porchon Lynch who is the world’s oldest yoga teacher. At the time, she was 97 years old and had been practicing yoga since age 8, marched with Gandhi and MLK and was in the French Resistance and helped Jews escape capture during the Holocaust. She was an actress and singer. She had been on America’s Got Talent with a 26 year old dance partner. She died at 101 in 2020.

While there, I had this musing.

“In love with this place. The interfaith sensibility about it. The deep spirituality it embodies. The kind people. The sweet smiles. The food prepared and served with love. The canopy of trees that almost protected us from the rain. The dog and cat who live on the grounds. The ocean. The bay view while practicing yoga. The chanting which I will continue when I return home.

Tonight, had dinner with two folks from Canada and ended up sitting with them at Satsang tonight as well, which was quite a feat since there were so many on the cushions on the floor that we happened to find each other. We did some partner exercises together as well. After meditation and chanting, Joan Borysenko began the workshop called Writing Down the Light. Such richness in what she shared about our inner light, the meanings we give to experiences, the power of story (as a writer, you know I resonated with that). She offered wisdom from various spiritual sources, including the Talmud which says that we are here because God loves stories. She quoted one of my favorite poets- John O’Donohue who eloquently expressed the anam cara (soul friend) concept that I often speak and write about. And then James Hillman who writes about ‘healing fiction’ and then the sense that healers have a shamanic experience and are like Humpty Dumpty putting themselves back together again. Can I ever relate to that one? One of the most powerful things she offered was the beauty of sharing our stories and having them be witnessed by the others there with us….the gift we offer each other. I know it in my own life as I have many who witness my unfolding. I offer that to you as well. May we be a healing presence for each other.”

This was a piece I wrote during the retreat with the prompt Water of a New Life.

Water of a new life Flowing through me and around me Bubbling from a fountain I have seen many times before But dared not approach Fearing I would drown in its depths Desiring, craving, longing for its Thirst quenching properties Parched heart, aching for the relief Wondering whether it is illusory and elusive Dissolving like early morning mist if I dared reach for it Questioning if it was meant for another and not for me With courage, I stretch my arms toward it With trembling body, I extend my fingers to touch it with their tips With drum beat pounding heart, I move closer And immerse a cupped hand into its cool depths and raise it to my lips, sipping tentatively I wonder if I will ever drink my fill So sweet So refreshing So nourishing I remind myself to drink slowly to savor it I remind myself that it will not dry up and disappear once I have become accustomed to it I remind myself that it is not a mirage when I saw it as an oasis I remind myself that it really does have my name on it I remind myself that it is both a gift of God-given grace, as well as a well I have built One stone at a time and that I have filled with the water of love I remind myself that there is plenty to share I remind myself that it is the water of life that sustains me And welcomes another seeking soul to join me in drinking deeply. Edie Weinstein Copyright 2016-2024

All photos provided by the author.