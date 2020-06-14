By Donaji Garcia

Dear Freedom,

Document your fragrance and mention my polytheistic tongue.

Oh my long lost friend, whom I have not spoken to because you betrayed me fully, and

Without knowing the consequences of your actions.

You come in the form of butterflies, crisp with energy eloping the conquered

Fire breathing through lanterns of prayers dancing the raven sweaters of linking arms

Cupped with courses of beauty in manacles giving its last show and tell

Gripped my innocence apart into this puzzle of time that quickly gathers its migration

With miles and miles distant I feel yet anguish at her sudden skin with bathing tattoos

Forgetting the tone of her skin or the person who she was before.

I have a love and hate relationship with you.

You give to some granted access to your body and life when others just wait and wait.

Until we stop and know you are not coming back.

Even though you know we are there, you just leave us there at the sight of pain

Reciting verses of the Bible hoping that my own family comes back to wherever she is

now.

You have impersonated countless beings which is in your favor because I could never

look into your blue sapphire eyes again.

I declare that I fell in love with you once upon a distance

When I was secretly admiring you, yet I didn’t know what you did to the melody

Of sonnets and phrases both sacrificed in blood and life

Ancestors mentioned in textbooks and not her own mouth of tips and happiness

Blended with hormones and therapy sessions

Thanks to you.

I have yet to figure out why you did this: out of all the nurturing I gave you…

You pay me with these fallen dreamcatchers.

We spoke our secrets and wore matching bff bracelets

Ate chocolate chip ice cream accompanied with action movies

As we shared the same blanket of dismissing wonder.

And now…

Reality came as the roaring train without halting…

To tickle the clock…

As the newborn faith has yet to place her soul on my door.

Ringing the bell, reminding me that my past is chasing me

That the years are not passed in vain.

Don’t feel bad, I forgive you.

I do.

I was locked and you let me out.

Breathing fresh air filled with the aroma of earth.

And soon enough, you will give her your bond as well.

Care for her as much as you did for me.

I just wish for her to fit into a category: family.

To be in those lines placed in that folder of my brain

Eternally, sentimentally ours.

To love and to share with the rest of my existence.

And for the butterfly to be transformed into a Statue of Liberty

Awaiting for others to see her

And know that Freedom really exists.

Sincerely,

Your Friend Who Cares

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

@popstheclub and on Facebook Visit Popstheclub , or find them on Twitterand on

Discover what POPS the Club is all about.

The Essence of POPS the Club.

All it Takes is One Teacher.

The Day My Life Changed.

I’m Not the Only One

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

stock photo ID: 1742150726