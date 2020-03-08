Have Fun – Create More Money

By

Is becoming rich while doing what you love a forbidden hope?

David Kubes has a few tips and tricks on how to set yourself free, accumulate wealth by practicing joy, and start living your dream.

On today’s podcast:

Empowering people to be more interested in what’s fun for them

Asking yourself “What judgment do I have of riches?” is a crucial step towards becoming wealthy

Using the energy of joy instead of the energy of necessity

Finding your fun and turning it into a revenue stream

Are you using Distractor Implants to justify your decisions?

Join David Kubes on March 10th, 2018, and find out more on how to legally create money and wealth

Find out, among other others, why using the energy of joy instead of the energy of necessity is a must, and how to find your fun and turn it into a revenue stream.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

Previously published on simonemilasas.com.

Photo credit: istockphoto