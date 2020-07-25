How to Identify Patterns of Self-Sabotaging Behavior in Your Life

Are you sabotaging yourself? There are two types of self-sabotaging behavior — overt and covert. When I was young, I would employ overt self-sabotaging behavior to undermine myself more often than not. I was OK with sabotaging myself because I wasn’t a friend to myself. I was a better friend to a stranger than myself. As I began to create a friendship with myself, I began to respect myself more, treat myself better, and make better choices when it came to my wellbeing.

The older we get the more we employ covert self-sabotage. Covert self-sabotage is more hidden but just as damaging. Covert self-sabotage can come in the form of a toxic relationship, eating the wrong foods, forgetting to eat meals, spending time with narcissistic people, putting yourself last, and the list goes on. Overt self-sabotage is in your face — perhaps you drive when you are completely under the influence, have unprotected sex with a stranger, stay up till 5:00 AM drinking when you have a job interview at 8:00 AM, and the list goes on.

In order to stop both types of sabotage, we must see ourselves as valuable and important. What are some of the ways you’re self-sabotaging yourself? Watch this video and become more powerful in your day-to-day life. In the comments section below let me know of the awareness you’ve had about self-sabotaging behavior.

Also, to learn to live your true life by creating boundaries, overcoming toxic relationships, and realizing the toxic relationship patterns in your life check out The 10 Day Challenge.

◊♦◊

Photo: iStock