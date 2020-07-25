Get Daily Email
How to Identify Patterns of Self-Sabotaging Behavior in Your Life

Whether your pattern is overt or covert, here's how to know if you're actually sabotaging yourself.

by Leave a Comment

Are you sabotaging yourself? There are two types of self-sabotaging behavior — overt and covert. When I was young, I would employ overt self-sabotaging behavior to undermine myself more often than not. I was OK with sabotaging myself because I wasn’t a friend to myself. I was a better friend to a stranger than myself. As I began to create a friendship with myself, I began to respect myself more, treat myself better, and make better choices when it came to my wellbeing.

The older we get the more we employ covert self-sabotage. Covert self-sabotage is more hidden but just as damaging. Covert self-sabotage can come in the form of a toxic relationship, eating the wrong foods, forgetting to eat meals, spending time with narcissistic people, putting yourself last, and the list goes on. Overt self-sabotage is in your face — perhaps you drive when you are completely under the influence, have unprotected sex with a stranger, stay up till 5:00 AM drinking when you have a job interview at 8:00 AM, and the list goes on.

In order to stop both types of sabotage, we must see ourselves as valuable and important. What are some of the ways you’re self-sabotaging yourself? Watch this video and become more powerful in your day-to-day life. In the comments section below let me know of the awareness you’ve had about self-sabotaging behavior.

Also, to learn to live your true life by creating boundaries, overcoming toxic relationships, and realizing the toxic relationship patterns in your life check out The 10 Day Challenge.

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

