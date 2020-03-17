Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Integrity Bank 24: Quit Looking For An Out

Integrity Bank 24: Quit Looking For An Out

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about making a shift in your life and what is required to make that happen.

by Leave a Comment

Quit looking for an out.

Usually, the greatest thoughts and realizations will come to you when you’re just with yourself.

There will definitely be times when you don’t want to make deposits into your integrity bank.

There are certain times when you can make withdrawals, but to get there you need to stop looking for an out.

There ain’t nothing to it but to do it.

When you make the decision to quit looking for an out, you’ll become unrecognizable.

If you are ready to make that shift, then jump in and quit looking for the out.

Are you ready? Are you willing to do what’s required?

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

