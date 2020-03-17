Integrity Bank 24: Quit Looking For An Out

—

Quit looking for an out.

Usually, the greatest thoughts and realizations will come to you when you’re just with yourself.

There will definitely be times when you don’t want to make deposits into your integrity bank.

There are certain times when you can make withdrawals, but to get there you need to stop looking for an out.

There ain’t nothing to it but to do it.

When you make the decision to quit looking for an out, you’ll become unrecognizable.

If you are ready to make that shift, then jump in and quit looking for the out.

Are you ready? Are you willing to do what’s required?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about making a shift in your life and what is required to make that happen.

LISTEN HERE:

—

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock