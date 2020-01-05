Relationships and Money: Choosing What Works for You

By

We talk to Steven and Chutisa Bowman, who quit their stable six-figure corporate jobs in order to create together.

Chutisa started the conversation by asking Steven, “is now the time for us to choose to create something totally different in our lives?”, and from that they came together to start a business from ground zero – the very beginning.

After figuring out how they could work together, they drew from their ability of being good at knowing how to create. From that, they went on to gain huge success with multiple companies, published books, and workshops to help people to open their own stream of consciousness for their own success.

On today’s podcast:

Identifying the ability to create

Changing your point of view

How to create from nothing

Following the path of greater possibilities

Knowing there are infinite possibilities

Creating a sustainable future

.



.

Talking about relationships and money is always a tough subject, as many people hate to discuss it.

Simone and Brendon have been together for seven years, and talk on this podcast about the money challenges they faced in the early days and give pointers on how to choose what works for you.

Discover the key to a great relationship, and how to make choices on using your finances to create a greater future together.

—

This podcast was previously published on SimoneMilasas.com, where you can find the resources related to this podcast’s content.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto