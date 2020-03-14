Coping with an Emotional Crisis

—
Divorce, natural disasters, death of a loved one, terrorism, depression, navigating a difficult home life —these and other crises have a profound impact on the mental and physical health of young teens and create emotional trauma most are not equipped to deal with.
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
right when it happened I i totally shut
00:03
down that’s the thing I didn’t feel
00:05
anything that that much I was just
00:07
shocked I was in such shock I had no
00:09
time to take it in and it was really
00:12
scary I was more upset than I’d ever
00:14
been it was it was devastating I have a
00:16
nightmare about it or I’ll think about
00:18
it and I won’t be able to get sleep I
00:20
panicked
00:21
and I just started like having all these
00:24
thoughts in my head and I feel that for
00:26
a long time
00:27
I really did
00:43
you
