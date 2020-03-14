Get Daily Email
Coping with an Emotional Crisis

Coping with an Emotional Crisis

Divorce, natural disasters, death of a loved one, terrorism, depression, navigating a difficult home life —these and other crises have a profound impact on the mental and physical health of young teens and create emotional trauma most are not equipped to deal with.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
right when it happened I i totally shut
00:03
down that’s the thing I didn’t feel
00:05
anything that that much I was just
00:07
shocked I was in such shock I had no
00:09
time to take it in and it was really
00:12
scary I was more upset than I’d ever
00:14
been it was it was devastating I have a
00:16
nightmare about it or I’ll think about
00:18
it and I won’t be able to get sleep I
00:20
panicked
00:21
and I just started like having all these
00:24
thoughts in my head and I feel that for
00:26
a long time
00:27
I really did
00:43
you


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Human Relations Media

Human Relations Media is one of the leading K-12 publishers of supplemental educational products in the United States specializing in video-based programs in a variety of subject areas including Health, Drug Education, Career Education, Science, Math and Language Arts.

The company was founded in 1976 by its current CEO, Anson Schloat. A typical HRM product is a 25 minute video accompanied by a teacher's resource book that includes a summary of the program, learning objectives, student activities and handouts, fact sheets and other student materials that add depth to the learning experience.

HRM also publishes several comprehensive video based curriculums called Curriculums in a Box that include several videos and hundreds of pages of activities. We also publish DVD's, workbooks, CD-ROMS and folding displays. Over the years Human Relations Media has achieved an outstanding record of developing the highest quality products available in the education market.

