Coping with an Emotional Crisis

Divorce, natural disasters, death of a loved one, terrorism, depression, navigating a difficult home life —these and other crises have a profound impact on the mental and physical health of young teens and create emotional trauma most are not equipped to deal with.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

right when it happened I i totally shut

down that’s the thing I didn’t feel

anything that that much I was just

shocked I was in such shock I had no

time to take it in and it was really

scary I was more upset than I’d ever

been it was it was devastating I have a

nightmare about it or I’ll think about

it and I won’t be able to get sleep I

panicked

and I just started like having all these

thoughts in my head and I feel that for

a long time

I really did

you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.