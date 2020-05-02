The OMAD Diet: How Much Food Can You Eat in One Meal?

—

What is the OMAD Diet? OMAD stands for “one meal a day,” which is the gist of the diet. The latter is a 23-day eating plan that allows you to eat all you want but in one meal a day. Indeed, you are not limited to eating only low-carb, low-fat, and low-calorie foods. In fact, you are free to eat indulgent foods, such as a pizza, cookies, French fries, etc. The OMAD diet reduces the amount of calories you consume without restricting you in the choice of products.

Benefits of the OMAD Diet

Slows down aging. Eating once a day facilitates autophagy, that is, a detox process, which makes you look fresher. Moreover, it proves to prevent aging-associated diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Facilitates metabolism. When you eat only once a day, your body learns to resist hunger and starts burning fat fast. Furthermore, one meal a day helps in preventing obesity.

Reduces your calorie intake. It is impossible to consume the daily calorie intake just in one meal, which naturally makes you eat less calories.

Side Effects

The diet might slow down metabolism. Research shows that if you drastically cut down on your meals, you might start gaining weight very fast.

You are likely to consume insufficient nutrients. Since the diet allows you to eat everything, you might choose the foods that are not rich in vitamins and other essential components.

You will fail to understand when you are hungry.

The cholesterol level in your body might increase.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Conclusion

Although the OMAD diet seems to be an effective way to lose weight fast, there are some serious risks you should consider. Chances are that this diet will harm you. Therefore, you should get screened for the contraindications to the diet plan in question and consult a dietician.

—

This content is brought to you by betterme.world

Photos provided by betterme.world