Islam and Politics: Crash Course World History 216

In which John Green teaches you about how Islam has interacted with politics during it’s history, and how it continues to do so today. Islamist movements are in the news a lot lately, but how did that happen. John will point out that Islam has alway been tied to political movements. Mohammed was not only a religious leader, he led an empire. So how did this lead to modern movements like ISIS? Islam has traditionally been a pretty egalitarian religion, and its scriptures value peace, so it is surprising in a lot of ways that such a violent fundamentalist movement would come out of it. What is a caliphate? What is a Caliph? John will teach you all about it. Take it easy in the comments, y’all. Be kind and respectful to each other.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
Hi, I’m John Green, this is Crash Course World History and today we’re going to talk
00:04
about the Islamic state. A story ripped from the headlines!
00:07
Mr. Green? Wait. No, no, no, no this is not history this is news and also for me
00:11
it’s not even news – it’s the future. Yeah, Me from the Past, it turns out that
00:14
history is a continuous process, and that even current events have a history.
00:28
All right, let’s begin with the headlines.
00:30
In 2014 ISIS – the Islamic State In Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIL and Islamic
00:35
State, and many other things. Anyway, they declared a caliphate in the territory that
00:40
the group controls, prompting many Americans to wonder what a Caliphate is.
00:45
Well, if you’ve seen our episode on the emergence of Islam, the caliphate is an Islamic
00:49
state, modeled on the original Islamic community that was founded by the prophet Muhammad in
00:54
the 7th century. Now Muhammad was not a caliph, because the
00:57
word means successor and they were the successors to Muhammad.
01:01
But the first four political leaders who led the community and turned it into an empire
01:05
have come to be known as the Four Rightly Guided caliphs.
01:08
And when groups like ISIS that are trying to reestablish this kind of government look
01:12
back on it they see it as being kind of the golden age.
01:16
That this was a time of not just of growth for the Islamic empire but also of political
01:20
stability and unity.
01:21
Which as it happens it really wasn’t. Like even under the Four Rightly Guided caliphs
01:25
the Islamic world was tremendously diverse and had huge disagreements.
01:29
I mean of the Four Rightly Guided caliphs, three were assassinated.
01:33
But anyway, the ideal version of that type of state is what ISIS and some other Islamists
01:38
mean when they talk about reconstructing a caliphate although what the boundaries of
01:42
a modern-day Caliphate might be are far from clear.
01:45
I mean are you going to try to include Indonesia, but anyway, according to historian Michael
01:49
Cook, “the restoration of the caliphate is a political ideal for many Islamists – and
01:53
for some a political project,” But I want to be clear, that is not the case
01:57
for the vast majority of Muslims. So when I use the term Islamism I mean something
02:01
very specific. For me, Islamism is the idea that Islam can be the basis of government;
02:06
it’s not the same as fundamentalism, although it’s often related to it.
02:10
And it’s certainly not the same thing as Islam – which is a diverse and complicated
02:14
and world wide religious tradition. Now, Islamism is a potent political force,
02:18
but it’s a relatively recent one, and in many ways it developed as a response to our
02:22
old friend, Western-style nationalism. That said, the idea that Islam can guide nation
02:27
states or new kinds of states is much older than, you know, 2001. But it became much more
02:34
relevant to Americans then with the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.
02:38
Since then there has been more and more attention paid to the argument that Islam and Western
02:42
civilization were at-best incompatible and at-worst locked in a mortal clash of civilizations.
02:48
That clash of civilizations idea has become so ingrained that even though I don’t really
02:53
agree with it i think we need to at least acknowledge what we’re talking about when
02:58
we talk about us and them. Us, usually refers to European style nation
03:03
states such as those which became dominant in the 19th century. These states tend to
03:06
value democracy or at least pluralism, and, to varying degrees, they espouse political
03:11
values such as egalitarianism and individualism. National identity in these states has at least
03:16
traditionally been in a sense ethnic – based on some sense of shared language and culture
03:21
if not exactly kinship – and it’s secular rather than religious.
03:25
And then the arguments goes that the Islamic world is the opposite of this, but I am not
03:30
convinced that that’s accurate. For instance, there are lots of religious
03:33
connections in European style nation states and there are lots of conversations about strengthening
03:38
those religious connections or even making laws according to religious dictates.
03:42
And in the Islamic world there are lots and lots of nation states.
03:45
But let’s start with the idea that the Islamists are out of step with the modern political
03:50
reality of the nation state. Let’s go to the Thought Bubble.
03:53
So Islam is a universal religion that is supposed to transcend ethnic identity. According to
03:57
the Quran, “The believers indeed are brothers.” (Q49:10)
04:00
The universal nature of Islam didn’t mean that ethnicity didn’t matter at all of course;
04:04
it did. Early on and for a long time Arab ethnicity was privileged in the Islamic world
04:09
and this was especially true during the period of conquest. This was despite Muhammad saying
04:13
“Truly the Arab has no superiority over the non-Arab, nor the non-Arab over the Arab,
04:18
nor the black over the white, nor the white over the black, except in piety.”
04:22
But their amazingly rapid and far reaching conquest granted the Arabs huge prestige that
04:26
lasted until the 18th century.
04:28
Now, from the beginning being a Muslim meant being part of a political community, because
04:32
unlike Jesus or the Buddha, Muhammad was also a political leader in addition being a religious
04:38
one. But at least to an extent the tight connection between political and religious identity really
04:42
ended with the assassination of the Fourth Rightly Guided Caliph Ali. According to the
04:46
writer Tamim Ansary, “After Ali’s death, the khalifate was just an empire.” But as
04:51
the empire grew and became more diverse, it became impossible to hold it together as a political unit.
04:56
So, even though the idea of a caliphate doesn’t square so well with western notions of ethnically
05:01
homogenous nation states, ethnicity has always mattered in the Islamic world, as we can see
05:05
if we go to Turkey, or Egypt, or Pakistan. In each of those places, the experience of
05:11
being a Muslim is affected by the experience of one’s ethnicity.
05:15
Thanks, Thought Bubble. So this idea that the Islamic empire wasn’t always a caliphate
05:19
for much of its history, was just an empire is really important.
05:23
Because it gets to how not-different ways of organizing people are when it comes to
05:28
like us and them. Now I’m not trying to make a false equivalence
05:31
or say that all people are the same or whatever But like let’s look at a defining western
05:34
political value – egalitarianism. In its earliest incarnations, Islam was unusually egalitarian,
05:41
especially for its time. The religion structurally avoids hierarchy
05:44
except perhaps based on piety. The Quran (49:13) states: “the noblest among you in the sight
05:48
of God is the most godfearing of you,” and there’s a quote from Muhammad that “people
05:53
are equals like the teeth of a comb.” To which I say. What’s a comb?
05:58
Also, Islamic law, unlike, say Hammurabi’s code, doesn’t make class distinctions among
06:03
Muslims, only between Muslims and non-Muslims, and Muhammad is quoted as saying that the
06:07
blood of believers is always of equal value. In fact, that Islam lacks caste and formal
06:12
aristocracy was noted by many Europeans, who thought it was weird.
06:16
Now this canonical idea egalitarianism is not the same thing as equality – at least
06:21
the equality that we’ve come to think about in the present day.
06:24
Like in the Quran, and in the sayings of Muhammad called Hadiths, Women and men are alike in
06:28
the performance of prayer and their obligation to pay the alms tax and their expectations
06:33
of eternal life in paradise And women did have some inheritance rights
06:36
in the early Islamic community that they did not enjoy in pre-Islamic Arabic communities.
06:40
And that they also wouldn’t have had in Byzantium or, god forbid, Rome.
06:44
And then there’s the inequality between Muslims and ‘unbelievers’ which is pretty
06:47
well known; like other “peoples of the book” Christians and Jews, could live and work in
06:51
Muslim empires provided they paid a special tax called the jizya.
06:54
Which was far better than the life of a Muslim under Ferdinand and Isabella in Spain.
06:58
And then there’s the issue of slavery, which the Quran accepts. In general Muslims have
07:02
avoided enslaving other Muslims, showing that there is a sense of brotherhood and solidarity
07:07
among believers, but overall to quote a historian “Islamic egalitarianism was … limited
07:12
to free Muslim males.” Of course, if you’ve watched our US History
07:15
series you may remember that early American egalitarianism was limited to like land-owning
07:21
Christian males. My point here, is that if you look for historical
07:25
precedents, you can generally find them. That’s true in the Islamic world, it’s also true
07:29
in the rest of the world.
07:31
Now today, in Europe and the United States, most citizens expect their states to be, in
07:35
at least some degree, democratic, and republican, and constitutional.
07:38
So when people in the west look at the early Islamic empire we have a way of imaging Caliphs
07:42
as kings because, like, you know, we had kings. But Caliphs were important in different ways,
07:47
for starters, they were the successor to the prophet.
07:50
Now, maybe that’s similar to what the Roman Catholic papacy became over time but it’s
07:54
not like a king – except for the king of England. King Henry VIII, founder of my church, who
07:58
was like “I need to be the head of the church so that I can get divorced.”
08:02
But this combination of religious and political authority is important as is, at least initially,
08:07
there was no hereditary succession of caliphs. And then there’s the concept of bay’a
08:12
which is a kind of political allegiance, like according to Michael Cook, “an agreement
08:16
is made between the future caliph and the future subject whereby each party is to have
08:21
specified rights and duties.” A closely related theme is shura, “the duty
08:25
of the caliph to consult with others before making his decision.”
08:29
Like, according to tradition, when Abu Bakr accepted the role of the first Caliph he claimed
08:33
that Muslims had no duty to obey him if he disobeyed God and the Prophet.
08:38
Now that’s not democracy, but it is limited rule and it gives people some participation
08:43
in the government. And then there’s another Western value that
08:45
is often bandied about as something that isn’t part of the Islamic world – freedom.
08:50
Islam, as you may know, means “submission.” And a Muslim is a person who submits to God.
08:55
And to some Westerns that seems like the opposite of freedom.
08:57
But the tradition within Islam, is that by releasing people from domination by other
09:02
people, and making them servants of God – there is freedom.
09:06
Freedom is a famously abstract concept, but if we think of it as the opposite of slavery,
09:11
then being free from having to serve other people is freedom.
09:16
That said, in contemporary Islamism, political freedom is not generally held in particularly high esteem.
09:21
Which is one of the reasons why Islamists were less relevant in the Arab Spring uprisings
09:25
of 2011 than people tend to think. But in at least one way, the caliphate can
09:30
be thought of as enshrining republican (with a little “r”) values; Islamism emphasizes
09:35
the rule of law and that even the caliph is subject to it. Since ultimate sovereignty
09:40
belongs only to God, men to quote Michael Cook, “are not entitled to exercise lordship
09:46
over each other.” And the much talked about Shari’a law, coming
09:49
from a source outside the political process (whether that’s God or religious scholars) acts as
09:54
a huge check on rulers becoming dictators. Right. like Iran’s government has many problems,
10:00
but its president is not a dictator. But that same complete sovereignty of God
10:05
over the people makes it difficult for Islamists to embrace democracy, because it’s based
10:09
on the idea that the people themselves are sovereign.
10:12
And the most radical Islamists, like Ayman al Zawahiri of Al-Qaeda really do hate democracy.
10:17
He called democracy, “a new religion that deifies the masses.” And the completely
10:21
extreme and absolutely horrifying Boko Haram in Nigeria have exclaimed that they, “will
10:27
never accept any system of government apart from one stipulated by Islam,” and will,
10:32
“keep on fighting against democracy, capitalism, socialism and whatever.”
10:37
Yes, the “and whatever” is a quote. If you belong to a group that is fighting blank,
10:42
blank, blank, and whatever – you need to leave that group.
10:46
So it’s easy and relatively common for people in the West to say that Islam is inimical
10:50
to political values like freedom, equality and democracy.
10:53
And when we talk about certain groups of radical Islamists, that’s true.
10:57
But in the West we also really, really struggle to see the other complexely, and to understand
11:02
the incredible diversity in response to the revelation of the Quran.
11:06
In my opinion, the clash of civilizations model oversimplifies the world into this group and
11:11
that group, and imagines that this group sees the world only that way and that group sees
11:15
the world only this way. In fact, it’s complicated. For one thing, modern Islamism itself, is
11:21
a very recent phenomenon, and in large part it’s a reaction to western imperialism and
11:25
nationalism, and it doesn’t always reflect the ideas of Islam OR Islamic history.
11:30
Humans have a storied tradition of calling upon certain facets of our history to inspire
11:34
us toward what we already kind of want. And those seeking to recreate the caliphate
11:40
want a more powerful and unified Arab world, if not, an Islamic world.
11:44
And so they look toward history for inspiration, taking parts and leaving many others.
11:49
What really happened, is that for the most part European style nationalism took hold
11:52
in the Islamic world at the same time it rose in Europe, as the creation of Turkey shows
11:57
quite clearly. But in trying to understand the allure of
11:59
the caliphate it’s important to understand that Islam is not just a religion. From the
12:03
beginning, it was a civilization. As the historian Tamim Ansary wrote: “Islam
12:08
might just as validly be considered as one item in a class whose other items include
12:13
communism, parliamentary democracy, fascism, and the like, because Islam is a social project
12:18
like those others, an idea for how politics and the economy ought to be managed, a complete
12:24
system of civil and criminal law.” But it’s also a very diverse system shaped
12:29
by everything around it and everything inside of it – like any civilization.
12:33
So when we try to discuss a topic as complex and charged as contemporary Islamic thought
12:38
and practice and political worldviews, we don’t just need to be sure that we have
12:42
some sense of history. We also need to be sure that we’re all talking about the same
12:47
thing. There is nothing bright about the lines between
12:50
politics and religion and history and nation. Thank you for watching. I’ll see you next week.
12:55
Crash Course is filmed in the Chad and Stacey
12:57
Emigholz studio here in Indianapolis. It’s made possible thanks to the hard work of all
13:01
of these people. And also your subscriptions on Subbable.
13:05
Subbable is a voluntary subscription service that allows you to support Crash Course directly
13:08
so we can keep it free for everyone forever. You can also support Crash Course by buying
13:12
some of our awesome merch like t-shirts or posters. Thank you for watching. And as we
13:17
say in my hometown, “don’t forget to be awesome.”

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

