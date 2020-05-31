Man Man Music Interview With Ryan Kattner (Rock Talks)

—

A brutally honest portrait of Honus Honus (Ryan Kattner), the surprising, shocking, and talented lead singer of experimental rock band Man Man.

oh you don’t want it back

cooties I understand

my life is biggest question how can I

get my shit together I know how gave me

like 30 years you know I feel like once

the apocalypse happens and in twenty

twenty twelve and the mines come down

from the heavens riding gilded dolphins

shooting lasers out of their holes you

know I feel like then I will make sense

then people will finally realize that I

provided the perfect soundtrack for this

it gets a little theatrical but the same

time there’s a sense of mentality that

that can’t be faked there’s a certain

genuine aspect to the to the performance

what people aren’t stupid they can tell

if you’re faking a feeling and I feel

most people do and I think I was coming

from a background where I didn’t know

how to write songs but I felt like as

long as I cared and I believed in what I

was doing that matters more than people

who went to school or trained you know

because most people were just they’re

just they’re trained you know they’re

gonna like they’re gonna fill out a you

know there’s a format too and it’s like

a not knowing how to write songs I felt

qualified me to write songs at least try

I mean I think that’s the thing about

our music which is like which I love is

that it is this balance of you know you

can have a song which tastes really

sweet but you know it’s it’s cooked with

a batter mixed with a glass and I like I

like that I like that imbalance I like

those extremes kind of existed in the

same in the same arena you know

in the beginning like being on stage of

being like a quote-unquote frontman it’s

the last thing in the world I wanted to

do I mean it’s when we started I I just

I would just sing in the part so that we

could find a really awesome girl singer

to the earth person and then I just got

stuck out of it absorbed that role so so

for example the last thing that what I

want to do is put on a fucking to rest

on stage and like ladies shoes how can

you say that well I mean it’s like it’s

like I get myself into a into a mental

place where I can do that but but it’s I

think it’s a matter of that in itself

it’s really uncomfortable than me so

that’s why I kind of go towards it

because it’s like it scares the shit out

of me so maybe that’s maybe that’s the

appeal of it is that I have to embrace

that well yeah I mean I’m gonna own the

dress I mean I’m gonna I’m putting the

shit on and you can see my gams you see

my beautiful legs I’m gonna own that

shit you know I’m not gonna be like

I got totally lucky that I found this

beans to express all this garbage to my

head just get it out there and you know

music just happened to be what it was at

the time and it just kind of became

all-consuming

and that’s why up on a rooftop right now

I’ll do a piss yellow moon

which I wouldn’t trade it for anything

you know

