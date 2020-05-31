Man Man Music Interview With Ryan Kattner (Rock Talks)

—
A brutally honest portrait of Honus Honus (Ryan Kattner), the surprising, shocking, and talented lead singer of experimental rock band Man Man.
oh you don’t want it back
cooties I understand
my life is biggest question how can I
get my shit together I know how gave me
like 30 years you know I feel like once
the apocalypse happens and in twenty
twenty twelve and the mines come down
from the heavens riding gilded dolphins
shooting lasers out of their holes you
know I feel like then I will make sense
then people will finally realize that I
provided the perfect soundtrack for this
it gets a little theatrical but the same
time there’s a sense of mentality that
that can’t be faked there’s a certain
genuine aspect to the to the performance
what people aren’t stupid they can tell
if you’re faking a feeling and I feel
most people do and I think I was coming
from a background where I didn’t know
how to write songs but I felt like as
long as I cared and I believed in what I
was doing that matters more than people
who went to school or trained you know
because most people were just they’re
just they’re trained you know they’re
gonna like they’re gonna fill out a you
know there’s a format too and it’s like
a not knowing how to write songs I felt
qualified me to write songs at least try
I mean I think that’s the thing about
our music which is like which I love is
that it is this balance of you know you
can have a song which tastes really
sweet but you know it’s it’s cooked with
a batter mixed with a glass and I like I
like that I like that imbalance I like
those extremes kind of existed in the
same in the same arena you know
in the beginning like being on stage of
being like a quote-unquote frontman it’s
the last thing in the world I wanted to
do I mean it’s when we started I I just
I would just sing in the part so that we
could find a really awesome girl singer
to the earth person and then I just got
stuck out of it absorbed that role so so
for example the last thing that what I
want to do is put on a fucking to rest
on stage and like ladies shoes how can
you say that well I mean it’s like it’s
like I get myself into a into a mental
place where I can do that but but it’s I
think it’s a matter of that in itself
it’s really uncomfortable than me so
that’s why I kind of go towards it
because it’s like it scares the shit out
of me so maybe that’s maybe that’s the
appeal of it is that I have to embrace
that well yeah I mean I’m gonna own the
dress I mean I’m gonna I’m putting the
shit on and you can see my gams you see
my beautiful legs I’m gonna own that
shit you know I’m not gonna be like
I got totally lucky that I found this
beans to express all this garbage to my
head just get it out there and you know
music just happened to be what it was at
the time and it just kind of became
all-consuming
and that’s why up on a rooftop right now
I’ll do a piss yellow moon
which I wouldn’t trade it for anything
you know
