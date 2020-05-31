Get Daily Email
Home / Learning / Man Man Music Interview With Ryan Kattner (Rock Talks)

Man Man Music Interview With Ryan Kattner (Rock Talks)

A brutally honest portrait of Honus Honus (Ryan Kattner), the surprising, shocking, and talented lead singer of experimental rock band Man Man.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
oh you don’t want it back
00:25
cooties I understand
00:51
my life is biggest question how can I
00:55
get my shit together I know how gave me
01:00
like 30 years you know I feel like once
01:03
the apocalypse happens and in twenty
01:06
twenty twelve and the mines come down
01:08
from the heavens riding gilded dolphins
01:10
shooting lasers out of their holes you
01:14
know I feel like then I will make sense
01:17
then people will finally realize that I
01:20
provided the perfect soundtrack for this
01:56
it gets a little theatrical but the same
01:58
time there’s a sense of mentality that
02:01
that can’t be faked there’s a certain
02:03
genuine aspect to the to the performance
02:06
what people aren’t stupid they can tell
02:09
if you’re faking a feeling and I feel
02:12
most people do and I think I was coming
02:16
from a background where I didn’t know
02:19
how to write songs but I felt like as
02:22
long as I cared and I believed in what I
02:26
was doing that matters more than people
02:27
who went to school or trained you know
02:30
because most people were just they’re
02:31
just they’re trained you know they’re
02:32
gonna like they’re gonna fill out a you
02:37
know there’s a format too and it’s like
02:39
a not knowing how to write songs I felt
02:41
qualified me to write songs at least try
03:01
I mean I think that’s the thing about
03:03
our music which is like which I love is
03:05
that it is this balance of you know you
03:10
can have a song which tastes really
03:12
sweet but you know it’s it’s cooked with
03:16
a batter mixed with a glass and I like I
03:20
like that I like that imbalance I like
03:22
those extremes kind of existed in the
03:24
same in the same arena you know
03:47
in the beginning like being on stage of
03:50
being like a quote-unquote frontman it’s
03:52
the last thing in the world I wanted to
03:54
do I mean it’s when we started I I just
03:58
I would just sing in the part so that we
03:59
could find a really awesome girl singer
04:01
to the earth person and then I just got
04:04
stuck out of it absorbed that role so so
04:07
for example the last thing that what I
04:09
want to do is put on a fucking to rest
04:11
on stage and like ladies shoes how can
04:14
you say that well I mean it’s like it’s
04:15
like I get myself into a into a mental
04:18
place where I can do that but but it’s I
04:20
think it’s a matter of that in itself
04:22
it’s really uncomfortable than me so
04:25
that’s why I kind of go towards it
04:26
because it’s like it scares the shit out
04:28
of me so maybe that’s maybe that’s the
04:30
appeal of it is that I have to embrace
04:32
that well yeah I mean I’m gonna own the
04:35
dress I mean I’m gonna I’m putting the
04:37
shit on and you can see my gams you see
04:39
my beautiful legs I’m gonna own that
04:41
shit you know I’m not gonna be like
04:58
I got totally lucky that I found this
05:03
beans to express all this garbage to my
05:06
head just get it out there and you know
05:11
music just happened to be what it was at
05:14
the time and it just kind of became
05:16
all-consuming
05:18
and that’s why up on a rooftop right now
05:20
I’ll do a piss yellow moon
05:30
which I wouldn’t trade it for anything
05:32
you know


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

