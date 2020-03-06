Get Daily Email
Panoramas and New Chapters

Every year, tens of thousands of novelists, historians, journalism students or people curious about their family tree make the pilgrimage to one of the oldest and largest newspaper archives in the world.

By Matthew Shaw

I came across an interesting piece in the Guardian by Katie Allen about the future closure of the BL’s newspaper reading room in Colindale (and the current and new digital resources) this morning:

Every year, tens of thousands of novelists, historians, journalism students or people curious about their family tree make the pilgrimage to one of the oldest and largest newspaper archives in the world. The British Library’s newspaper collection has been housed in the industrial north London area of Colindale since the 1930s and contains such treasures as papers announcing the outbreak of the second world war, early editions of the Beano, every 20th-century football programme and the first edition of the Manchester Guardian in 1821

So, with newspapers in mind, this post is just to alert you to the news that Panorama, McSweeney’s revival of the real-world newspaper, is available again. As the New York Times said, “Panorama very nearly brought tears to my eyes. Everyone I know who has seen it has been similarly overwhelmed and overjoyed.” Don’t believe everything you read in the papers, but that’s not so far off. Our copy is currently being processed and will be available, as we say, in due course (actually, probably not that long; the SF police morale monitor will still be current).

This post was Previously published on blogs.bl.uk. and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Americas Studies

This blog is written by the Social Science team at the British Library, with occasional guest contributions. It records some of the work we do, the projects we are involved in as well as events, interesting resources and research methods related to the social sciences. This blog is aimed at anyone with an interest in social sciences from academics and students to policy makers, practitioners and journalists. Please feel free to comment on the posts and join the conversation.

