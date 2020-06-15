Get Daily Email
Taye Diggs Challenges You to List Your Personal Quirks

Taye Diggs Challenges You to List Your Personal Quirks

by Leave a Comment


Taye Diggs wants to know what your personal quirks are! Leave them in the comments below. And also check out his new book, “Chocolate Me”!


Transcript:

00:00
alright cover hey soulpancake errs and
00:04
I’m two dicks I’ve just written a book
00:06
called talk to me about embracing your
00:08
differences there’s a challenge I want
00:11
you to list three of your personal
00:13
quirks and how that makes you different
00:15
and how you’ve embraced them I’ll pick
00:17
the answer i like best i’ll send you an
00:19
autographed book it’s fun it’s quick and
00:21
free so dig in


Previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

