Strength in Vulnerability: Rethinking Masculinity and Mental Health

What is masculinity? What does it truly mean to be strong? What is a man?

These certainly seem to be the questions of our time, and the murmuring of conversion is growing; men are talking more frequently than ever. As men begin to open up more and more to one another, it is crucial that the quality of conversations we have be guided by compassion and evidence-based approaches. One of the most common ways this is promoted is by the famous and influential.

Learning More About Masculinity & Mental Health

From Chance the Rapper to Michael Phelps, the swimmer, many powerful men are promoting the cause. These individuals vary in quality and tenacity, yet getting the message across should always be encouraged.

It is also important to direct resources to programs like Movember , Mental Health America , and professionals that increase awareness of men’s struggles. Professionals like Jordan Peterson, whose book “12 Rules for Life” has sold over 10 million copies and been on the Amazon bestseller list for years. These people all start from somewhere, and if you, like them, are fascinated by psychology, already have a degree, or are considering upskilling, there are a wide range of courses, like a clinical mental health master’s , that can take your skills to the next level.

Changing & Fighting Stigma

Change, however, is slow, and even as the dynamics shift and men are encouraged to talk, there is often a fear or repression of discussing their mental health struggles due to stigma – a sentiment of disapproval that society places on something. The stigma towards men discussing mental health is widespread and stems from the historical roles of men – the primary breadwinners, hunters, and protectors. For many in the modern age, this is not the case. The historical dynamic of men stoically getting on with the job at hand while women stay at home and care for the family is less widespread:

Men are more likely to have a larger involvement in raising their children, with the stay-at-home father rating up significantly

Here in the states, the male employment rate has dropped from 72% in 1990 to 65.5% in 2022, while the female employment rate has risen from 54.3 in 1990 to 54.7% in 2022

A large study found that men who earn less than their wives are more likely to use erectile dysfunction pills, while wives who earn more than their husbands are more likely to take sleeping and anxiety medication

According to Pew Research , more than 80% of men report feeling pressure to be emotionally strong

Older Americans are more likely to see themselves as completely masculine or feminine

From 1972 to 2019, the proportion of bachelor’s degrees awarded to both genders shifted from a 12% gap in favor of men to a 14% gap in favor of women.

So perhaps what it means to be a man has changed. Perhaps not – I will let you decide.

The State of Mental & Mental Health

Despite the change of dynamic in gender roles and the acknowledgment of changing societal expectations for men, stigma persists. The startling statistic that 40% of men have never addressed their mental health underscores the magnitude of this challenge. Society has relied on strong men for its survival, but for many, this is no longer the case. Men must overcome ingrained stigmas, fostering an environment where they feel encouraged to open up and talk about their mental health without fear of judgment.

However, men must open up, talk, and show vulnerability, as programs like Heads Up Guys and movements like Movember are encouraging. These programs promote awareness of the unique struggles men face and look to promote positive discussions with friends and family, but It’s not just about talking; it’s about creating a conversation to promote understanding. These movements encourage men to rewrite their narratives, transforming vulnerability into resilience. The more candid discussions with friends and family men can have, the better.

The Next Steps

It must become more socially acceptable for men to seek therapy. Mental health, after all, knows no gender, and seeking help should not be seen as a sign of weakness but strength. In 2018, the American Psychological Association (APA) released a specific set of guidelines for psychologists treating men. Its purpose was to change the institutional barriers men encounter, engage men in health-related behaviors, reduce aggression, engender healthy family relationships, and increase practitioner’s awareness of masculinity and its cultural background. These goals, while no small feat, the APA believes will contribute to support for more men long term.

In redefining masculinity, the power lies in embracing vulnerability. Change is gradual yet inevitable; stigma persists despite evolving gender roles. The shocking 40% of men who never address their mental health must open up and become vulnerable to move forward. seeking therapy must become socially acceptable so professionals can teach how there is strength in vulnerability. As societal norms and masculinity shift, men must overcome ingrained stigmas, fostering a culture where opening up is a sign of resilience and courage.

