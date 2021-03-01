Why Do They Have Mixed Feelings?

You know the feeling, guys, when you look at someone that deep down you are so impressed by him. But like deeper, you know that it’s impossible to be together. So you keep that distance. And keep convincing yourself that you should not be jealous of ladies’ talk with him or ask him for help.

He knows, and she knows they are way far from being in a relationship. But they kind of can’t believe it, and it’s not fair, and they are not comfortable with this situation.

He can’t keep his eyes away from her, she does the same. They can’t resist that feeling of wanting to check if the other part of the story is still faithful in their imaginary story.

They have millions of scenarios in their minds. But they are sure that dreams are the only place that is going to witness their love story.

They talk not that often. He has low self-esteem, and she can’t deal with those relationships. The ones that the person in front of you:

Do not talk.

Don’t show feelings.

You need to read their mind.

Analyzing his look.

Counting how many times he talked with her per day.

Misunderstanding his actions.

Listing to 100 videos of Matthew, her favorite coach of relationships, so she knows if his feelings are pure or not.

She sometimes takes a moment of reflection. Why she is doing this to herself. She is already successful, and she is his dream girl.

Why being involved in these silly stories, but how should she deal with her sensitive heart.

As for him, our cute boy, he thinks she will reject him if he proposes.

He enjoys teasing her. The relationship expert Matthew said that this is a sign of attraction, but he does this to every lady he met. The bad news she is not that special.

Would she take a step further? Maybe later.

She could not lose hope that one day and somehow things will be better for both of them. But until then, what should they do?

There are multiple options:

The first one is that they put an end to this game and be together and “fight” for this relation. And it’s already Valentine season, so it’s a sign! Some relationships deserve the risk.

Or admit that this is life and accept the destiny that is separating them by a way or another. And move on!

Final thoughts

We all go into a phase of doubting if our mixed feelings are mutual, or it’s from one side. The best part is, we have the control, and we can take the decision: take a step or just move on!

Peace!

Photo credit: Bruce mars on Unsplash