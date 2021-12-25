Sandhya Jha on How Churches Can Get Involved in Social Justice [Podcast]

.
.
Sandhya Jha serves as founder and director of the Oakland Peace Center, a collective of 40 organizations creating access, equity and dignity for all in Oakland and the Bay Area.
Sandhya is also an author. In her two most recent books, Pre-Post-Racial America: Spiritual Stories from the Front Lines she takes on the subject of race and spirituality in America. Pre-Post-Racial America was listed as one of the top five books on race and religion in 2015 by Publishers Weekly. Sandhya’s newest book, Transforming Communities: How People Like You are Healing Their Neighborhoods, focuses on concrete ways that regular people are creating change community-by-community in an era where positive change can feel impossible.
This post was previously published on Derekpenwell.net.
Photo credit: Shutterstock