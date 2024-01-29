White Men Can Jump: 4 Ways to Become a DEI Ally

—

Someone needs to open the door. Early in my career, I learned that white male allies can create access and opportunity. Contrary to stereotypes about white men, these leaders recognize the importance of diversity and inclusion to all of us — and do something about it.

I call them “White Men Who Can Jump,” playing off the title of the Ron Shelton basketball movie White Men Can’t Jump. I call them that not because they play basketball, but because they are leaders who aren’t limited by their skin color, background, and self-interest.

Lyndon B. Johnson transformed from a congressman running on a white supremacy platform to lead the most sweeping civil rights reforms in US history. Wayland Hicks, a white male Xerox executive, mentored Ursula Burns, the first African American woman to head a Fortune 500 company as chairman and CEO of Xerox. Bob Rivers, chairman and CEO of New England regional Eastern Bank, made it his mission to “make sure the next generation of Boston’s leaders don’t look anything like him.”

I know there are a lot of white men out there today who want to help but don’t know where to start. Here are 4 ways to become a better DEI ally:

1. Be part of the “calling in” culture. It feels good when we can stand up to injustice — to really let someone who’s stepped in it have it. But leadership isn’t just about doing what feels right and good — it’s about actually helping to solve problems and make progress. Professor Loretta J. Ross of Smith College talks about how instead of calling people out when they mess up, we should instead call people “in” with respect and grace.

For instance, many people may still not realize that the term “sexual preference” is no longer acceptable when discussing gender identity or orientation. Includers don’t simply call these people out for being wrong. Instead of allowing the mistake to blow up on social media or in a meeting, take the conversation offline. And make sure the “punishment fits the crime” — there’s no need to go scorched earth on someone who knows they screwed up. We all make mistakes — inclusive leaders help people understand how to get it right the next time.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2. Consider your legacy. Some years back, I brought together a group of CEOs from some of the most prestigious hospitals and health insurers in the world, technology leaders and workforce development companies. I asked them: What do you want your legacy to be? These men were all over fifty and weren’t going to be in their jobs forever. Each said they wanted to move the needle on inclusion. So, my goals for the meetings over the next year were simple: increase the senior-level pipeline of diverse talent at their companies, work to advance more diverse candidates into the C-suite, and advance greater diversity on corporate boards.

I wanted to get them talking about what they were doing regarding diversity, see what their peers were doing, and think about whether they needed to do more.

They got extremely competitive! One CEO had hosted a town hall meeting on diversity, equity, and inclusion and unconscious bias with his senior leadership team. Another was instrumental in getting his general counsel, an African American LGBTQ woman, appointed to a corporate board. Another set goals for construction companies working to build his company’s offices to partner with minority subcontractors. Each understood that opening doors to new leaders and partners would not only be good for their business, but how people remembered them.

3. Collaborate to drive diversity. Inclusion requires more than leadership. It also requires working together to adopt a common goal. Of course, every leader wants to say they have a collaborative culture, but it’s hard work to actually get people working together toward a common goal. Even still, collaboration pays. According to Coqual, formerly the Center for Talent and Innovation, organizations rated highly for diversity and inclusion have 57 percent better collaboration,19 percent greater staff retention, 40 percent improvement on market share, and 70 percent success in new markets.

How to do that? Inclusive leaders form and take ownership of external partnerships. They insist on shared accountability and visible participation. They develop cross-functional projects and events such as interactive lunch exchange programs between departments, C-suite roundtables or fireside chats with thought leaders, and internal networking events. These efforts break down silos and create an inclusive and collaborative work environment and allow employees to connect with each other, meet new coworkers, and learn from and about each other.

4. Be courageous in acknowledging what you don’t know. Showing vulnerability isn’t always easy for CEOs and leaders – but it can be one of the best ways to convey the urgency and systemic and insidious nature of racism.

Not long after the protests began following George Floyd’s murder in 2020, one CEO told me about conversations he had with members of the Black community about how the Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery killings had impacted them. This wasn’t someone who was new to DEI by any means. My group had honored him for his work on the issue! Still, he admitted he still didn’t understand the level of pain these incidents and others have inflicted, telling me, “I felt humbled by and ashamed by how little I actually knew.”

We don’t always think of admitting ignorance as a good thing. But conveying an awareness of one’s own ignorance sends a powerful message about the impact each of us can make as an individual on a problem that can seem so overwhelming. Through courageous, reflective actions we can take small steps with big implications that lead to really big outcomes.

Time and again, I’ve seen white men jump — not riding in on their white horses to “save” women and people of color. But by listening, leaning in, and leading from behind. And when they do, they can become leaders and includers.

Colette Phillips is President and CEO of Colette Phillips Communications, and Founder and President of Get Konnected! and The GK Fund. She is a strategic advisor for C-level executives and corporate teams and develops public relations branding and internal/external communications strategies. She is frequently consulted by corporations and nonprofits on how to establish healthy, inclusive working environments and engage and serve culturally diverse consumers. An active civic leader and board member, she’s listed on Boston Business Journal’s Power 50 List. Her new book is The Includers: The 7 Traits of Culturally Savvy, Anti-Racist Leaders . Learn more at cpcglobal.com .

This content is brought to you by Colette Phillips.

iStockPhoto