—
When it comes to video production, either for promotional campaigns or for educational purposes, you come across issues from location searching, casting, equipment, editing, and more.
For this reason, most people prefer to create animated characters or cartoon videos through which you can give a better perception of your idea. You can quickly provide any direction to your animation and can tell the story in detail.
In this blog, we’ll suggest the 15 best cartoon creators to make your own animation character.
Cartoon Creator to Make Animation Online
Animation can be tricky and isn’t necessarily everyone’s cup of tea. If you’re looking for some simple tools to take your baby steps in learning animation, then the following are some of the ideal online choices.
1. Doratoon
Doratoon is a beginner-friendly cartoon creator with a broad domain of features for vast purposes, from animation to video editing. Since it is intended for beginners, it doesn’t mean that it is a primary tool; it has everything you need to create and edit your character at a professional scale.
With Doratoon, you can create customized animations on millions of stock footage, templates, backgrounds, etc. Some of the features offered by Doratoon are:
- Simple and organized interface
- Free inventory loaded with a pre-made animated character, vectors, props, and other media
- AI-based text to speech
- Path animation feature that creates a realistic illusion for your characters
- PPT to video converters
- Record picture-in-picture videos for gameplay and tutorials
Even after all these features, if you may ask what makes Doratoon different from other cartoon creators, then here are some reasons:
- Easy-to-use
Doratoon is known as user-friendly because of its ease of use. From all the user reviews on different platforms and our personal experience, we’ve analyzed that this app makes complex animation reasonably simple.
- 1000+ Templates
This cartoon video maker offers more than 1000 templates that are state of the art. So, if you do not have time to customize your own animation, then take assistance from these built-in templates to make cartoon videos for your both professional and personal use. If templates are not for you, then you can also make your own animation characters here.
- AI-based Dubbing & Drawing
AI is the next big thing in tech, which offers convenience to the user. Doratoon has merged this technology with its interface, allowing you to create free animation with AI dubbing and drawing. The AI will suggest various elements to add to the video.
2. Powtoon
If you want to add a hint of professionalism to your animated character to take it up a notch from ordinary sketches, Powtoon can help you reach your goal. Moreover it offers many features through which you can create quality animation and design various cartoon characters to bring the best visual experience for the viewer.
Features
- More than 15000 animation assets, including custom characters
- Whiteboard doodling
- Screen recording
- Stock images, videos, and sound effects
3. Animaker
Animaker is a top-rated platform for anyone who wants to create animation or live-action videos. It’s easy to use and perfect for beginners, non-designers, and professionals alike. The app justifies its name by being the preferred choice for most animators. They’ve claimed Features
- Multiple facial features for animations
- Professionally created templates
- Massive video stock library
- Auto lip-syncing for a more realistic touch
4. Biteable
Using Biteable’s convenient drag-drop feature, you can make animations with complex cartoon characters in no time. You can easily make cartoons no matter if you are a professional video creator or an entrepreneur with this animation maker.
Features
- Massive media library
- 3D video editing
- Exports videos in HD
5. Vyond
With Vyond, you can select three different styles of animations, including contemporary, business-friendly, and whiteboard, depending on your niche. It is a highly secure and professional animation platform, which also offers a free trial to test out all of its features.
Another popular cartoon character maker on our list is Vyond, known to be the oldest app in its niche. With such experience, the app has a firm grasp on its features, offering customizable options to take your character up a notch. You can even animate your personalized cartoon videos for up to 120 minutes.
Regarding payment and subscription, Vyond can be a little costly.
Features
- HD supports
- Color customization of props
- Automatic character with lip-syncing option
- Extensive gallery of built-in templates to create cartoons
6. Renderforest
If you are looking for an online animation creator that’s feasible and easy to use, then Renderforest can help create cartoons and animations for your blog, business, presentation, and more. Besides, it converts script to video using AI, which saves time and resources.
Features
- 800+ templates, including ones in 4K are available
- A wide variety of animation characters relevant to your video
Cartoon Creator for Desktop (Windows/Mac)
For professional standard cartoon creators, here are our top 5 picks that are available on desktop.
1. Adobe Animation CC
Adobe is the name that pops in your head when it comes to graphics and animation. So, if you’re searching for powerful software that can assist you on a professional scale when it comes to animation, then Adobe Animation CC has been tried and tested for decades. You can create cartoons or games that are best for complex animation.
Features
- Freehand drawing capability, including animation, illustration as well as 3D typography
- Add vector images from the existing library or import them from external sources
- Strip parts of the existing video to convert them into animation
- Make cartoons look realistic using the Bone tool
- Sync voice-over and sound effects easily
- Export projects in different formats, including WebGL, QuickTime, HTML5 Canvas, Flash/Adobe AIR, or GIF.
2. Autodesk Maya
Autodesk Maya is one of the most commonly used animation platforms on desktops that can enhance your animation skills with various tools for creating animations, stills, games, and 3D effects. Those who know and love the MCU must know Maya among their software for majestic animations. It’ll offer top-notch visuals if you opt for it as a cartoon creator.
Features
- NURBS modeling feature to create 3D objects and for realistic effects
- View real-time changes you made in the scene with the help of Arnold’s rendering integration
- Helping to create simulations for visual programmers
- Ideal for complex changes as it can do it at a faster pace
3. MiniTool MovieMaker
One of the best animators for beginners is MiniTool MovieMaker having an intuitive interface loaded with multiple features and characteristics, giving your regular animations a remarkable touch to give a solid grasp of your content.
It helps you export your animation into any type of format and also offers different graphic props and elements to elevate your animations. It is a Windows-based animator which aims to ease the process for its users.
Features
- Thousands of templates suit every project
4. Cinema 4D
Cinema 4D is a reliable and quite popular application for 2D and 3D animations, offering many different opportunities to custom your character. You can use keyframe animation, simulation builder as well cartoon styling to take your animation to an extraordinary level.
Features
- 3D user interface
- Flexible rig building and objective tracking
- Make your cartoons realistic with textures and materials using the cloth simulation feature
- Modeling and topology technology with advanced options
- Supporting CPU render using Redshift technology, simplifying import, export, and preview in HD
5. Animiz
If you are looking for a simple way of creating cartoons and animations, then Animiz can be the one for you. It offers many pre-designed cartoon characters and video templates that you can edit and redefine using drag and drop actions.
You won’t need any coding skills to work on this software and still be able to create awesome animation as per your requirements.
Features
- Social media sharing
- Cloud storage – Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.
Cartoon Video Maker for Mobile
If you want to make animated videos and characters on your mobile, then a few apps can get you a long way.
1. PicsArt Animator
PicsArt animator is a combined application meant for both video editing like GIFs as well as animation. You can easily access all the different features without even lifting a buck. You can do it within minutes if you want to create frame-by-frame animation, detailed characters, multi-layer patterns, or a GIF.
Features
- Create moving stickers, doodles, and image overlays
- Add sound effects with a library of pre-licensed audios
- Duplicate frame and layers
- Transform your character into emoji
2. FlipaClip
For those who want to create cartoons but don’t have a desktop to start with, FlipaClip can be your ultimate platform offering free animation tools.
It possesses all the modern assets incorporated with animation while still being old-school. A promising aspect of FlipaClip is that it lets you create animated characters from sketches that you have to draw within a flipbook feature of the app.
Features
- Create layered animation up to three multiple layers and can even do frame-by-frame animation
- Animation timelines like PC editing software
- Text editing and drawing tools with pressure-sensitive pen support
- Recording, importing, and existing media files available
- Share directly on social platforms
3. Draw Cartoons
The Draw Cartoons app offers a simple platform for those who don’t want to create an animated character without going into the technicalities. It makes it easy for you to make animated videos free of cost on your smartphone with exclusive tools. The process from sketching to sharing is detailed, offering keyframes for smooth animation.
Features
- The Media Library has characters, props, graphics, etc.
- You can add voice or music externally or choose from in-app media files.
- Ready-to-use template for character building
- Easy exporting videos in mp4 format up to 720p
Conclusion
Making animated characters and cartoons isn’t simple, but with different cartoon creators, your job gets relatively easy with the tools provided. All of the above animation makers are simple to use and enable you to learn how to make animated videos faster. Still, it depends on the complexity of your character.
However, Doratoon offers a dashboard filled with various features helping you make the best out of your concepts. So, whether you’re new to animation or working as a professional animator, it has something for everyone.
—
This content is brought to you by Chase Leo.
Photos provided by Ali Hamza.