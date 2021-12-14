Facebook Guide for WordPress

If social media is the center of your WordPress website marketing strategy, advertising on Facebook must be on top of your list.

Facebook is the largest social platform in the world which is why numerous marketers resort to it to promote their online projects and businesses.

In this guide, we’ll explain how to make the best out of FB to boost your WordPress traffic and show you how to install Facebook Pixel step by step.

What Is Facebook?

Facebook started as a college-based social network project in 2004. It was founded by Mark Zuckerberg, Edwin Saverin, and other roommates. The platform went public in 2006 and took the Internet by a storm, eclipsing other popular social networks at the time, such as MySpace.

Requiring no technical background, Facebook helps people to virtually connect and share ideas, feelings, and media files. Businesses also resort to FB to raise brand awareness.

Why Facebook Is Important for Social Media Advertising

There are over 2 billion people actively using Facebook on a monthly basis. In addition, many users log in multiple times per day, allowing it to become a fertile spot for marketers and advertisers.

Taking this into account, FB offers extensive management, analytics and advertising tools for businesses to target their customers and promote their products/services. For example, you can maximize your ad reach by setting filters and customizing your target audience by behavior, age, gender, location, and interests.

Advertising on FB is a quick way to connect with your clients, which is important for boosting traffic and increasing conversion rates. For instance, you can benefit from the power of social media and start a website click campaign. Moreover, this strengthens your social signals, which, in turn, improves your SEO rankings.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Facebook builds engagement with users through comments, likes, shares, and reactions, familiarizing them with your brand. For example, utilizing FB’s lead ad forms will enable you to grow your email list by collecting mailing contacts via ads.

Another advantage is the relatively low costs to place an ad or launch a marketing campaign on FB. Depending on the niche, you can reach an audience of 1,000 people for just $5. Facebook additionally provides you with tools to calculate the amount you want to spend and how many users you can get to.

How To Use Facebook on WordPress

Integrating Facebook with your WordPress website will easily bring in more traffic and make visitors more involved in your blog or business. Here are three focal methods to help you achieve this goal.

● Allow Users to Log In with Their Facebook Accounts

Your subscribers don’t have to create new accounts to sign in to your WordPress website. The Facebook Login feature enables them to use their social media directly on your site. This option is compatible with iOS and Android apps, and any website, including WordPress.

To activate it, you need to have a verified Facebook Developer account and follow these instructions.

● Display Facebook Comments

Having a comments section on your WordPress site is a clever strategy to create an interactive community and grow the number of returning visitors. But common issues like spamming and self-advertising can easily turn this opportunity into a hot mess.

Replacing the default WordPress comments system with Facebook Comments has multiple benefits:

Reducing abusive comments: Trolls prefer hiding behind fake credentials to spread their mischief. However, the majority of FB members use their real identities and don’t like to risk getting reported for posting disrespectful remarks.

Trolls prefer hiding behind fake credentials to spread their mischief. However, the majority of FB members use their real identities and don’t like to risk getting reported for posting disrespectful remarks. Controlling spam: Facebook’s community standards are fairly strict, especially with spammers. FB instantly suspends any account that violates its regulations, which tightens the noose on spam commenters.

Facebook’s community standards are fairly strict, especially with spammers. FB instantly suspends any account that violates its regulations, which tightens the noose on spam commenters. High reciprocity: Facebook offers better social exposure to new visitors. When someone comments on your post, it will be visible to their friends. As a result, your chances of getting more interested visitors or even conversions are high.

● Share WordPress Posts Automatically on Facebook

Simply having a Facebook page for your website is not enough. It needs to be active and up to date, with newly published content to attract followers regularly. To save time, you can schedule your WordPress posts to automatically appear on Facebook as well.

WP2Social Auto Publish is a popular plugin that makes it possible to automatically share uploaded content from WP on Facebook. It also allows you to choose how your posts are displayed on FB and filter them categorically.

How To Install the Facebook Tracking Code /Pixel/

Facebook Pixel is a tool that helps you analyze how effective your FB ads are working. You can use it to track your visitors’ activities and accordingly modify your ads to meet their preferences.

While reaching more people sounds enticing, it’s not precisely what you look for from ads. You want to attract the right crowd and here’s where Facebook Pixel comes in.

There are two ways to add Facebook Pixel to your WordPress website:

Using a manual code: This is the more efficient option to add Facebook Pixel but nothing else. While you can tweak every little detail, the customization can be a bit time-consuming depending on the theme.

This is the more efficient option to add Facebook Pixel but nothing else. While you can tweak every little detail, the customization can be a bit time-consuming depending on the theme. Using a plugin: The advantage of this method is that it allows you to create custom audiences and goals from within your WordPress dashboard. It is suitable for online stores since it comes with WooCommerce and Easy Digital Downloads integrations.

Installing Facebook Pixel Manually

Manually adding Facebook Pixel to WordPress involves two main steps – creating a Pixel and adding its code to your WP website.

Here’s how it’s done:

1. Create/Set Up Facebook Pixel

Go to the Events Manager on Facebook. Click on the green “+” (Connect Data Sources) button from the menu on the left of the screen and select “Web.” Select “Facebook Pixel” and click “Connect.” Add your Pixel name and your website URL in the specified fields. Click on “Continue.”

2. Installing The FaceBook Pixel on your WordPress Website

Go to the Events Manager on Facebook. Select the Facebook Pixel you created and click on “Continue Pixel Setup.” Select “Facebook Pixel” and hit “Connect.” Choose “Install code manually” from the available options. Click on “Copy code” from the “Install Base Code” section. Paste the code in the header of your website or chosen template(at the bottom, just above the closing head tag). Click on “Continue.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Installing Facebook Pixel Using a Plugin

This process is as easy as installing any plugin on your website. There are just a few steps to install Facebook Pixel through a plugin:

Go to Facebook’s Events Manager. Select the Facebook Pixel you just created and click on “Continue Pixel Setup.” Click on “Use a partner.” Select the plugin from the list that best fits your needs. Follow the instructions to finalize configuring the plugin.

Conclusion

Connecting your WordPress site with the vast environment of Facebook will add value to your revenue and return on investment (ROI). The social media platform is often a great tool when expanding your scope and gaining a wider audience.

Using the suggested plugins and features above, you’ll have more control and better insight of your traffic behavior.

—

This post is brought to you by Hijab Randhawa

Photo: iStock