First Mobile Banking App Ever Made

The banking system has grown so much in the past years due to technological growth. With every technological advancement, our mode of communication changes, and we progress in every aspect from communication to banking.

Which brings us to the question, “Who made the first mobile banking app?”

The Royal Bank of Scotland created the first mobile banking app to give customers control over their financial activities.

How was this bank able to achieve this feat?

The Royal Bank of Scotland has always had a fantastic track record for creating outstanding technology. It was the first bank in Britain to introduce a full internet banking service in 1997. It also introduced a mobile phone banking service in 2007, and mobile phone top-ups have been accessible at the bank’s ATMs since 2004. The next step was for the bank to introduce a fully working banking app for smartphones.

In 1993, the first smartphones entered the market. In 2002, BlackBerry handsets with email capabilities were accessible, and the iPhone debuted five years later. As more people started using smartphones for business, playing, and speeding up and simplifying many of life’s daily routines, it got popular. The smartphone was an obvious contender for the banking industry.

When was the first mobile banking app made?

The Royal Bank of Scotland introduced two free services in 2009. They are on-demand text-based quick statements and an iPhone banking app. The latter enabled users to view recent transactions and account balances while on the go. This was only the start. Customers’ opinions were solicited regarding the app, and their comments served as the basis for subsequent development.

It then moved on to release the first completely functional banking app in the world in May 2011. This app was initially only accessible on Apple gadgets.

Since the bank’s app for Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices had a lot of users who frequently used it for mobile banking services, the bank needed to expand its digital strategy beyond Apple’s iOS platform. They did this to become a renowned UK bank for its mobile banking services. In June 2011, RBS also released an HTML5 app for the BlackBerry Playbook. This native Blackberry application is an alternative to using a web browser to access mobile banking services.

Instead of utilizing one of the various cross-platform development tools, RBS and Natwest built the app internally using native programming. The company was able to target both the youth market and its corporate audience by using the Blackberry platform, which has helped the Blackberry Messaging (BBM) market in the UK grow.

Because the team used a cut of the iPhone app, they could create the app at record speed, which made the development process far faster than past RBS development cycles.

Previously, RBS and Natwest released a Monilink app for Blackberry cellphones utilizing the Monitise platform, a mobile supplier. The new native app offered a more user-friendly interface and better system interaction with RBS.

Since the bank had to choose between using outdated systems or building new infrastructure to handle mobile banking, RBS and Natwest decided to employ a hybrid system that combines their seasoned and highly reliable banking platform with more recent mobile technologies.

Customers used the app to locate ATMs, check account balances, and top off pre-paid mobile accounts. More than a million people signed up for the free service in the first six months, and more than £1 billion was transacted on the app.

Since the first functional banking app, the banking industry has grown so much that several banking apps now exist. There are also various improved payment platforms, virtual cards, etc. But it certainly isn’t the end of technological advancement, so the next innovation in the banking sector is one to watch out for.

