How to Unblur a Video on Computer [Easy and Detailed Ways]

Do you have a lot of blurry videos but have no idea about how to fix them? Do you want to make your old videos clearer? Have you encountered this situation where you got a low-quality video from others? If your answer is YES, and you want to fix these videos, you can view this post to learn why your videos are blurry and how to unblur a video easily.

Why My Video is Blurry

This part will list some common reasons why your videos are blurry and help you find the critical ones.

Unsuitable video shooting devices

Sometimes you find that your videos are blurry on your mobile phones or cameras. Likely, your video shooting equipment is not suitable enough. Or you may shoot videos while walking or running, which usually makes videos shaky.

Incompatible media players

Use a media player not supporting your video format to open the video. You will view a blurry video because some media players can play the video though they do not support the video format. Besides, your videos may become blurry if you do not set the highest quality when using a media player.

Compressed videos

If your video is too large and you want to send it to others, you may often zip it first. Then others receive your video and unzip it. During the whole process, your video quality is likely damaged, and you will find that your video becomes blurry on others devices.

The reasons mentioned above are common and basic when videos are blurry. But if you still cannot find the reason, you can use great video editors to unblur your video.

How to Fix a Blurry Video

Many apps unblur videos, and this part will show two ways to unblur a video on the computer. And you select the one that suits you best.

Way 1: Using AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate

The first solution to unblur a video that has been blurred on your PC is using AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate. This program offers a tool called Video Enhancer that can help you improve your video quality by upscaling the resolution, optimizing the brightness and contrast, removing the video noise, and reducing the video shaking. And this video enhancer applies AI technology to unblur your videos automatically. In addition, you can use AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate to convert video and audio file formats, edit videos, make music videos, create video collages, etc.

Here are steps for fixing a blurring video using AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate:

Step 1. Download, install and launch AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate on your desktop.

Step 2. After running this video editor, please choose the Toolbox tab and click the Video Enhancer button.

Step 3. Then you need to click the central plus sign to import your blurry video.

Step 4. Videos become blurry for many various reasons. And you can select the option on the interface based on your video. For example, if your video is too shaky, you can check the box of Reduce Video Shaking. You also can select four options at once to remove video blur from your video.

Moreover, this video enhancer has other features to improve the user experience. You can cut the unwanted part from your blurry video by clicking the Cut button. After unblurring, you can click the drop-down icon next to Format to change your video format. You can change your video resolution by clicking the drop-down icon next to Resolution.

Step 5. Next, you can click the Preview button to view the result before exporting. If you are satisfied with it, you can click the Enhance button to save the video without blurring to your computer.

Way 2: Using Adobe Premiere Pro

The second method is using Adobe Premiere Pro to unblur a video. As a famous and professional video editing program, Adobe Premiere Pro has a feature called Unsharp Mask Effect, which users use widely to unblur videos based on their needs. You can adjust three parameters to fix your blurring videos in Premiere Pro, including Amount, Radius, and Threshold. Of course, Adobe Premiere Pro has other editing tools you can use to make stunning videos, like editing the audio, color correction, editing movies, and films, etc.

Here is a simple tutorial about how to unblur a video in Premiere Pro:

Step 1. Go to the official website of Adobe Premiere Pro to get this software on your computer.

Step 2. Launch Premiere Pro and click the Create New button to create a new project.

Step 3. Then you can click the blank part of the lower left quarter to import the blurry video and drag it to Timeline.

Step 4. Next, choose Effects and search for “unsharp” in the right search box of effects to apply the Unsharp Mask effect to your video by dragging and dropping on the layer.

Step 5. After that, you can click the shape under Unsharp Mask to select the area on your video and then unblur your video by adjusting Amount, Radius, and Threshold parameters in the Effect Controls panel. For example, increasing the number of Amount will make your video’s light part lighter and the dark part darker.

Step 6. Finally, choose File > Export > Media to customize Export Settings and click the Export button to save the video.

FAQs about How to Unblur a Video

1. How to unblur a video on iPhone?

Firstly, enter the Photos app on the iPhone and choose the blurry video you want to fix.

Secondly, tap on Edit and select the Adjustment icon.

Thirdly, tap on Noise Reduction and Sharpness to unblur the video.

Finally, tap Done to save the video.

2. How to unblur a video online?

You can use Clideo’s Video Clearer tool to fix a blurry video online. Enter the page, click the Choose File button to upload your blurry video, adjust the settings of the video, including brightness, contrast, saturation, etc., and click the Export button.

Final Words

This post has told you two ways to unblur a video and why your video is blurry. If you want to enhance your video quality automatically and quickly, you can use AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate. If you need to fix your blurry videos finely and are a video editing professional, you can use Adobe Premiere Pro.

