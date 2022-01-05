Reducing Procrastination Using a Meditation App?

—

A smartphone-based intervention may be an effective treatment for procrastination. Follow the guide to learn how to become proactive.

What is procrastination? In the simplest sense, it’s when you don’t feel like doing something that you know needs to be done. It often happens when we’re faced with a task that seems too big or time-consuming and so we avoid getting started on it by doing something else instead.

It can happen in any area of life: personal care, housework, work deadlines, and the list goes on. But whatever the situation may be, there are ways to overcome it.

The top reasons people procrastinate are:

Fearing failure – Failing to complete a task can lead to feelings of guilt, disappointment, and frustration. People tend to believe that they will be judged or criticized for not completing what was expected of them.

Fear of success – When someone goes beyond their best efforts to achieve something significant, they are often afraid it will lead others to have exaggerated expectations for their future efforts.

Procrastinator’s habit – Over time, procrastination can become a bad habit that is hard to break. Even though you know you should get something done, it’s easy to fall back into your old ways of putting things off. However, there are a few techniques that have been shown to be effective in reducing procrastination.

Eventually, sometimes people take on too many tasks at once. In that case, they may not be able to fully enjoy or focus on any one task and the procrastination becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. The doer becomes overwhelmed by trying to do it all and eventually has to deal with the consequences of their actions. This is also called “task paralysis.”

MindTastik is one of the best meditation apps that was used in this research to prove that it can help reduce procrastination.

How does MindTastik help reduce procrastination?

For this study, researchers integrated meditation into a 14 days program that included assessments of daily self-control. They discovered that the app helped individuals with high levels of anxiety and procrastination to become more proactive.

Of course, this is not to say that all anxiety sufferers are bound to procrastinate. But, it does show that those who do procrastinate can benefit from a program like MindTastik because it helps them reduce their anxiety levels and become more proactive in completing tasks.

The researchers found that this app had positive effects on reducing procrastination. It’s also great because it can be downloaded for free and comes with lots of content, including a 7-day trial!

In the same research, the app was used to combine meditation with self-control strategies that were boiled down into step-by-step instructions. They found that the results led to an improvement in academic performance, which helped reduce anxiety and procrastination levels.

If you’re having trouble getting things done and feel like your mind is always wandering, it may be worth giving a meditation app like MindTastik a try. It’s free to download and comes with plenty of content for beginners as well as those who want to take their practice up a notch. If this sounds too intimidating, don’t worry!

Download Android for Free: Meditation app

