Why SEO is (Still) Relevant in 2022

Digitization is doing unique and interesting things these days. From showering us with virtual headsets to equipping us with virtual assistants, there is little your business cannot see and do online. SEO is still as much a part of that as it ever was, especially as more companies move to compete in that online global marketplace.

Even though tech is advancing at such a rate that we are experiencing a massive skills gap, SEO is still the easiest solution for creating an online funnel that attracts traffic to your site. Here is why your business should not write SEO off just yet.

The Problem with SEO…

The trouble with SEO is that too many agencies offer too many ridiculous promises for exorbitant prices. As a result, SEO has become something written off as unattainable. Why should we bother when we all know the top three spaces get 70%+ of that coveted SERP traffic? It has become as out of reach for the SME as landing government contracts.

Why Do You Still Need to Do It?

However, even though the top three spots might be out of reach, we still need to try. SEO grants us powerful research tools. It brings us accurate consumer insights and feedback on who is buying and who is not. It helps your brand understand the customer persona just as it helps your customer understand your brand persona. Least of all, it is part of your digital marketing budget, and any online marketing is valuable, regardless of what year it is.

SEO is still relevant in several ways. According to the marketing experts at Maple Cloud, here are some of the things it does for your brand.

Establishes you as an Expert

Good keyword laced blog and page content establishes you as the chief expert in your field. Even if the primary brand in your industry has an improved website, you can still use this SEO benefit to beat your local competitors.

Sets you ahead on a Local Level

You will funnel in more local searches than your big brand competitors if you properly lace your pages with your locational data. But, of course, you have to use those keywords and have relevant enough, useful, engaging content on the subject matter.

Encourages Collaboration

The more time you spend building collaborations with other local complementary businesses, the more links there are both to and from your site. For example, you can collaborate, sell each additional page advertising space, or refer clients to one another. In addition, you can post to each other’s social media accounts and entertain clients. The opportunities are endless.

Widens the Funnel

The better kitted out with on-page SEO your website is, the better the chances it will catch new leads. New leads generate sales and encourage word-of-mouth advertising. When you think about it, SEO just makes sense. It is the online version of having an ad in the back of a newspaper. But, first, you have to make sure they can find you.

