How Clothing Changed One Life

The Pacific Northwest has its true blue wonders, wanting to write and finding the right candidate was something that I felt was going to force me to dig through some of the more unknown regions.

How was I to create exposure? I was unaware that writing would be one of the mediums for me to do so.

Intermingled and integrated, unaware of the fact that Washington itself had more to offer than Seattle, I landed on Chaotix Studios, a page that had vandalized denim as a Berlin wall, color on concrete, a surface regularly untouched.

With time I found cities like Tacoma, Bellevue, Renton, even several Islands, searching for something that would throw a handful of mouthwash and expose residing artists.

Quinn McPherson is one of those artists.

The designs that McPherson crafts from his mortal universe, are arguing with denim, its crude engine oil is worn on an industrial beast.

We asked Quinn ten questions that we believe would be a solid footprint throughout his transition into your community.

* * *

1. When did you decide you should be displayed?

I had always had a lot of support from friends and family telling me I should draw on denim and sell it, it wasn’t until very recently I saw the beauty and joy in making my designs rock. Chaotix Studios started as ‘Prototype Clothing’, about nine months ago pretty much directly after a break-up, it all blossomed so fast. What started as nothing quickly evolved into the dream practically overnight.

2. What has been the toughest challenge for you as an upcoming artist and are you open to working with artists from Seattle? If so who?

The toughest challenge has easily been the overabundant amount of Designers! 2020 is a time of entrepreneurship, as everyone is trying to make their path and they are beginning to find out that; You CAN be successful within your vision and be your boss. With a sea of talented creators, it’s much harder to grab that spotlight! On the other side of that same coin, it’s important to have confidence in yourself and your style and know that with time and effort your work WILL get noticed. I adore everyone forging a career with their talents and want to collab with as many talented artists as I possibly can because you grow with every collaboration.

3. We see shirts, hats, and denim could you give us a hint as to projects you’re looking into for the near future?

My projects happen organically… so I never know what’s next! Every day it’s a new mission to see what I can create that I haven’t already made. One major goal I’m working towards is opening a storefront here in Tacoma, open to selling clothes, displaying local art, open mic nights and even a tattoo shop, I want to be able to not only obtain that spotlight but have a platform to easily share with all the local artist on their grind. I’ve found talking to other artists all around the world through Instagram has encouraged and inspired me to strive for my dreams so I need to enforce that consistent encouragement for everyone with the same dream.

4. What does it mean to you, to be an artist from Washington?

Being a Washingtonian, I feel it gives you the freedom to be independent. Growing up in Tacoma, you see all walks of life as it is a melting pot for cultures.. music.. art.. everything that forms who we are, so with infinite options and possibilities all around, you get to find what you like quick. HipHop blasting, Teriyaki joints around ever corner, graffiti all over downtown.. how could you not be inspired and ready to go. I’ve found my place in Tacoma Washington as an artist knowing it’s perfectly possible to be exactly that.

5. Do you want to be known as a Seattle artist? If not, why?

In all honesty, it’s about a 45-minute drive from my place to Seattle and I only go a handful of times a year! I’m a Tacoma Native and want it to be known! I think my town has so much to offer, with all types of art bursting out of every block. Rappers, indie singers, painters, and writers all have their way down here and I think Tacoma is ready to display it!

6. You got interested people willing to wear you, maybe some might follow your wave, what would you say to someone who is also pursuing their vision?

DON’T DOUBT YOURSELF FOR A SECOND! I believe everyone has something creative in them that might scratch at their side and I know how easy it is to push that urge down with how busy every day, 9–5 struggle truly is. DON’T. The moment you begin to find something to completely free yourself and let out who YOU are, you won’t be able to stop. Pursue your mission, knowing that it’s going to take time and you won’t be an overnight success like you hope to be. The dream is a job just like everything else so you still have to put a lot of work into it, but I promise the fruits of your labor will be equivalent to the amount of effort you put in. Grind and Strive, find you’ll thrive… simple as that!

7. What step do you find most rewarding when it comes to creating your clothing?

The finishing touches are always so exciting when you finally see exactly what the piece is gonna be and you can see all the time put in paid off. I’ll stare at a finished product for 30 minutes sometimes just to appreciate the before and after, I think it’s important too! If you don’t love what you make, why would you enjoy making it?

“Grind and Strive, find you’ll thrive… simple as that!”

8. Are Chaotix Studios looking to open their doors to other artists in the area? If so how could they get in contact with you?

I would love to work with as many other artists as I can! Every artist has their very own genius, and collaboration helps develop and broaden style in whole new ways. Instagram is my main way of contact, so anyone interested can find me at @chaotixstudios and @alienanddoolittle if they want to work on music!

9. What is your favorite design that you feel you are connected to the most?

My personal favorite is forever changing, I say every time I make something new, “oh this is my favorite” so for right now the Club Chaotix collection is my absolute favorite creation. A strip club with a Chaotix Lens was so fascinating to me, and this is my first staple collection to my brand that I’ll keep around so it is like my baby.. this whole collection stemmed off a conversation with a new friend found on Instagram who lives in England talking about a ‘big booty demon’.. a day later I had a new series on my hands!

10. Give us one song from someone we should be in tune with!

That’s not an easy one for me, there are about 1000 different songs I could name so I have to give three without hesitation that is MUSTS; Mac Miller — Self-care, Flatbush Zombies — U&I, Alien and Doolittle — Insomniac

* * *

Quinn’s phenomenal work is taking its own route down canal street, don’t find you missed work that is Nigo potential. We don’t close the doors to creativity only because mass production is a click away. Tacoma is developing its roots deep.

* * *

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

***

—

