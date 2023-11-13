Six Home Upgrades To Make Before Winter

Winter is nearly here, and if you live in a colder climate, you don’t want to be doing major home renovations, or even most of the minor ones, during these last couple of months of 2023. Even if you live in a more moderate climate, ensuring your home is set for the cooler temps that will eventually arrive is a good idea. So, if you’ve been avoiding certain home upgrades or want to get ahead of the winter season, here are a few home improvements to consider making right away.

Consider these home improvements for safety and curb appeal.

Paint Upgrades

Before it rains or snows more frequently, it’s a good idea to make any paint upgrades to your home exterior. While it’s possible to paint inside during the winter, it’s not a great time to tackle the outside of your home. If your home’s paint job looks old or has a lot of damage, you might want to have home exterior painters tackle the job. It’s also possible to repaint certain parts of the house without redoing the entire thing.

Gutter Cleaning

Gutters might not be the most exciting element of your house, but they are pretty important. If you haven’t cleaned them out in a while, they could be full of debris. When gutters get clogged, you’re at increased risk of water damage to your home, as the gutters could leak or lead to ice buildup on your roof this winter. So, consider a deep cleaning of your gutters or hiring someone to do it for you. Gutter guards are also an excellent upgrade option that can reduce clogs.

Roof Repairs

Roof damage can increase your utility bills and pose safety risks. While minor damage might not be an emergency, it can worsen over time. It’s better to address roofing issues right away, so you don’t end up with a more expensive problem down the road. While roofing professionals can still address emergency situations in the winter, it’s not the best time of year to be up on the roof. If you have any roofing concerns or questions, consider requesting a roof inspection or repair before winter.

New Insulation

If you have old or poor insulation, you’re likely to have issues during the winter. With poor insulation, it’s much harder to regulate the temperature inside the home, so you will have much higher utility bills. With better insulation, you can save money and feel more comfortable in your home, as you won’t always have to deal with fluctuating temperatures.

HVAC Repairs Or Upgrades

Finally, don’t neglect issues with your heating systems. It’s wise to have your HVAC systems inspected before winter and summer each year. You want to make sure your furnace and HVAC system are ready for winter. An HVAC contractor can also inspect for any concerns or necessary repairs, which is a good idea for safety purposes. If you tend to make repairs or upgrades, doing so before winter is the best idea, as you’ll be more comfortable and safer, too.

With these improvements, your home will look better and be safer for the upcoming winter season.

Concluding Thoughts: What Upgrades To Make First?

There are many home improvements you can make before winter sets in, but which are the most important? It’s unlikely you’ll have the time or the budget to do everything, even if your house is due for many upgrades. So, focus on the top priorities first. If there is any storm damage or you’ve noticed any concerning issues, address those right away.

You want to ensure your home is safe and protected first and foremost, while cosmetic changes can wait longer.

Photo by Danist Soh on Unsplash