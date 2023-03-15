How to Get Compensation When Your Flight Is Delayed

When traveling, things don’t always go as planned. Delayed flights, lost luggage, overbooked flights, and canceled flights are just a few of the things that can ruin your trip. While serendipity and mishaps are often a part of the excitement of traveling, nobody enjoys a delayed flight. While flying we want to reach our destination as quickly as possible and spend the least amount of time in busy airports. Being stuck in the airport for hours, long delays and missed connections can add stress to even the most seasoned traveler’s journey.

If you travel frequently you are bound to run into at least one of these problems. I, myself have run into problems recently with flight delays where I missed my connections. This is how I discovered Click2refund and I was able to claim six hundred euros in compensation.

Click2Refund was especially helpful because I was traveling, and I didn’t have the time to chase after the airline for my compensation. I also had a vague understanding of my rights as a passenger and Click2Refund’s legal experts handled all of the work for me. I was able to sit back and relax while the claim was being made on my behalf and to my surprise, I won the compensation!

What Does Click2Refund Cover?

Due to the EU’s consumer protection regulations, you may be entitled to compensation that can range from 250 to 600 Euros, depending on the severity of the delay, if your flight into or out of the EU is delayed or canceled, or if you encounter certain additional situations.

You cannot apply for compensation if your flight does not originate or land in the EU, or if the carrier does not have its headquarters in the EU.

Here is a brief summary of what Click2Refund covers:

Delays of more than three hours caused by the airline (i.e., no weather delays)

Flights canceled within 14 days of departure without a suitable replacement flight

Overbooked flights

Connections missed as a result of overbooking, cancellation, or delay

Damaged or misplaced luggage

How Can I File a Claim?

Visit Click2Refund.com and follow the on-screen instructions to submit a claim. Be sure to have your flight information and boarding pass handy. It is quite simple and takes just a few minutes. If you have a valid claim, the website will let you know upon submission.

You can file a claim for delayed flights up to three years after the date of the flight. If your flight to or from the EU fits any of these parameters for a claim, for example, if it was delayed by more than three hours, you are still able to file a claim for compensation.

Does Click2Refund cost money?

Click2Refund is a no-win no fee service and completely risk-free.

They will carry out all legal procedures on your behalf and fight to win your compensation without any advance payment. A credit card is also not required to file and service fees will be deducted from the compensation. Just a few minutes of work could score you a few hundred bucks!

Does Click2Refund Operate on US Flights?

There are no federal rules mandating airlines to give customers money or other compensation when their flights are delayed.

Your flight must depart from or land in the EU in order to be eligible to claim compensation through Click2Refund.

Unfortunately, unless that airline has its own policy stating differently, you won’t be eligible for reimbursement if you’re flying within the US with a US-based airline.

What are the Compensation Rules in the EU?

The primary piece of legislation for passenger rights in Europe is EU Regulation EC 261. This enables your right to make a claim.

You are qualified to submit a 600 EUR delayed flight claim under EC 261 if:

You arrived more than three hours late to your destination.

The flight originated from any airline and landed in the EU, as long as that airline has its headquarters in the EU.

You checked in on time for your flight.

Your flight operated less than 3 years ago.

The delay (operational circumstances, technological issues, etc.) is the airline’s fault. This means that extraordinary circumstances such as the weather do not entitle you to a claim.

Why Not Make the Claim on My Own?

If you have the time and patience, you can surely try to track down the airline by yourself and demand reimbursement. However, airlines will make you jump through hoops.

I didn’t want to handle it on my own. Time is money!

Furthermore, I don’t want any extra stress in my life. The airline normally doesn’t settle the claim right away and I don’t have the legal background to fight back. The fact that Click2Refund lawyers will fight the airlines without me lifting a finger is a plus.

By using Click2Refund, you’ll save a ton of time and improve your chances of receiving reimbursement. It has a track record of success and is skilled at getting your money from the airlines as quickly as possible.

Don’t accept a voucher the next time your flight is delayed or canceled. Run a claim through Click2Refund that will take just a few minutes and enjoy having a few hundred euros in your pocket risk free.

–

This post brought to you by Alex Wu.

Photo: iStock