Discover Your Identity and Put an End to False Narratives

Often in relationships, people tell us who we are. They speak with confidence in telling us something wrong about ourselves. When was the last time your spouse or significant other told you something that hurt your feelings, making you question who you are? Did you argue it in the beginning or did you automatically take it to heart?

Because we assume the person with us has our back, we often believe the narratives they tell us about ourselves. But if you were really a horrible person why would they stay?

In order to realize we are being told a false narrative, we must know ourselves inside and out. When we do the interpersonal introspective personal work, we are able to identify the comments that are not true, we begin to see that this is a form of control, and we begin to understand that this person is doing this for multiple reasons. When we realize who we are, we then realize when we are being sold a false bill of goods, and we are able to see through it and stop reacting.

Are you ready to spend time to understand who you truly are and go within? Toxic relationships are painful but they can be the wake-up call if you are ready and had enough pain. If you are dealing with someone who is putting you down on a constant basis, time is of the essence. The more we hear the negative, the false negative, the more we believe it and the more our self-esteem and self-worth suffer. In the next video, I will discuss the programming that’s in our own mind that makes it easy to believe the false narratives.

Are you ready to do the personal exploration, to learn about who you are, and to find the real answers within? If you are you can get on my calendar here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Photo: iStock