Home / Uncategorized / Discover Your Identity and Put an End to False Narratives

Discover Your Identity and Put an End to False Narratives

If you were really a horrible person why would they stay?

Often in relationships, people tell us who we are. They speak with confidence in telling us something wrong about ourselves. When was the last time your spouse or significant other told you something that hurt your feelings, making you question who you are? Did you argue it in the beginning or did you automatically take it to heart?

Because we assume the person with us has our back, we often believe the narratives they tell us about ourselves. But if you were really a horrible person why would they stay?

In order to realize we are being told a false narrative, we must know ourselves inside and out. When we do the interpersonal introspective personal work, we are able to identify the comments that are not true, we begin to see that this is a form of control, and we begin to understand that this person is doing this for multiple reasons. When we realize who we are, we then realize when we are being sold a false bill of goods, and we are able to see through it and stop reacting.

Are you ready to spend time to understand who you truly are and go within? Toxic relationships are painful but they can be the wake-up call if you are ready and had enough pain. If you are dealing with someone who is putting you down on a constant basis, time is of the essence. The more we hear the negative, the false negative, the more we believe it and the more our self-esteem and self-worth suffer. In the next video, I will discuss the programming that’s in our own mind that makes it easy to believe the false narratives.

Are you ready to do the personal exploration, to learn about who you are, and to find the real answers within? If you are you can get on my calendar here.

 

Photo: iStock

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

