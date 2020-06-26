Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Cop Is Searching for a Killer in ‘No One Will Hear Your Screams’

A Cop Is Searching for a Killer in ‘No One Will Hear Your Screams’

A murderer in on the loose and it is up to a few cops to find them and stop them

by Leave a Comment

no one will hear your screams, book, thriller, Thomas O’Callaghan, review, wildblue press

A deadly killer is on the loose in ‘No One Will Hear Your Screams’

I enjoy a good murder mystery every now and again. When done right, it can make for a very fun and exciting story. When I heard about No One Will Hear Your Screams I was hoping I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for No One Will Hear Your Screams here:

Is there a sociopathic killer murdering prostitutes in New York City? NYPD’s top cop, Homicide Commander Lieutenant John Driscoll, believes there is.
Someone who calls himself “Tilden” claims to have been sexually abused as a child by his mother’s john. But what could have triggered Tilden’s rage to place him on a mission to eradicate all of New York’s prostitutes? Tilden is not your run-of-the-mill sociopath. After all, would a common murderer take the time to embalm his victims—determined as the cause of all the deaths by the medical examiner?

Driscoll is on mission to put an end to the madness. A man haunted by the events of his own unstable childhood, he teams up with Sergeant Margaret Aligante and Detective Cedric Thomlinson to stop the killings and bring Tilden to justice before he kills again.
It seems like a killer is on the loose in No One Will Hear Your Screams. As this killer takes more lives, their methods become all the more gruesome. Driscoll will have his hands full finding them and stopping them before they can kill again. While the case moves along it looks like this killer isn’t working alone. Once Driscoll finds them, he makes sure they can never hurt anyone ever again. If you are a fan of thrillers then this is a book you will want to read.
No One Will Hear Your Screams is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x