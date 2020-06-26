A Cop Is Searching for a Killer in ‘No One Will Hear Your Screams’

A deadly killer is on the loose in ‘No One Will Hear Your Screams’

I enjoy a good murder mystery every now and again. When done right, it can make for a very fun and exciting story. When I heard about No One Will Hear Your Screams I was hoping I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a review copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for No One Will Hear Your Screams here:

Is there a sociopathic killer murdering prostitutes in New York City? NYPD’s top cop, Homicide Commander Lieutenant John Driscoll, believes there is.

Someone who calls himself “Tilden” claims to have been sexually abused as a child by his mother’s john. But what could have triggered Tilden’s rage to place him on a mission to eradicate all of New York’s prostitutes? Tilden is not your run-of-the-mill sociopath. After all, would a common murderer take the time to embalm his victims—determined as the cause of all the deaths by the medical examiner?



Driscoll is on mission to put an end to the madness. A man haunted by the events of his own unstable childhood, he teams up with Sergeant Margaret Aligante and Detective Cedric Thomlinson to stop the killings and bring Tilden to justice before he kills again.

It seems like a killer is on the loose in No One Will Hear Your Screams. As this killer takes more lives, their methods become all the more gruesome. Driscoll will have his hands full finding them and stopping them before they can kill again. While the case moves along it looks like this killer isn’t working alone. Once Driscoll finds them, he makes sure they can never hurt anyone ever again. If you are a fan of thrillers then this is a book you will want to read.

No One Will Hear Your Screams is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble