Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Gonzo Takes on His Most Daring Feat Yet in ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Gonzo Takes on His Most Daring Feat Yet in ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Gonzo and Pepe decide to try and survive one night in this mysterious place

by Leave a Comment

muppets haunted mansion, musical, comedy, family, special, halloween, review, disney plus

Prepare for a wild adventure in ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Since I was a kid I have loved The Muppets. I have watched pretty much every film they have ever starred in. Muppet Babies was a show I enjoyed watching growing up and the songs were truly wonderful. When I heard about Muppets Haunted Mansion I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

muppets haunted mansion, musical, comedy, family, special, halloween, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ here:

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

muppets haunted mansion, musical, comedy, family, special, halloween, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Gonzo is pumped to take this place on at the start of this special. Pepe thinks they are going to some huge party even though Gonzo keeps telling him this isn’t the case. Once they enter this place the frights start almost immediately for Pepe. Meanwhile Gonzo is having the time of his life exploring this place. When Pepe falls head over heels for someone it looks like he is ready to make a life changing decision. As this special nears its end these two friends have a wild night they will never forget.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
muppets haunted mansion, musical, comedy, family, special, halloween, review, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Muppets Haunted Mansion is available now on Disney Plus.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x