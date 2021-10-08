Gonzo Takes on His Most Daring Feat Yet in ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Prepare for a wild adventure in ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’

Since I was a kid I have loved The Muppets. I have watched pretty much every film they have ever starred in. Muppet Babies was a show I enjoyed watching growing up and the songs were truly wonderful. When I heard about Muppets Haunted Mansion I couldn’t wait to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this special and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’ here:

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

Gonzo is pumped to take this place on at the start of this special. Pepe thinks they are going to some huge party even though Gonzo keeps telling him this isn’t the case. Once they enter this place the frights start almost immediately for Pepe. Meanwhile Gonzo is having the time of his life exploring this place. When Pepe falls head over heels for someone it looks like he is ready to make a life changing decision. As this special nears its end these two friends have a wild night they will never forget.

Muppets Haunted Mansion is available now on Disney Plus.