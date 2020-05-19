Three Kids Must Find a Way Back Home in ‘Lost on the Titanic’

Three kids take a trip to the past in ‘Lost on the Titanic’

History wasn’t my strongest subject in school. It wasn’t until I was a college student that I took a real interest in it. There were some movies that told stories about historical events, and these helped me learn a bit about them. One that stands out in my memory is Titanic. It had an all star cast, and told a love story surrounded by a real tragic event. So when I heard about Lost on the Titanic, I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book, and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Lost on the Titanic here:

When Allie, Vic, and their friend, Max, are mysteriously sent back in time to the Titanic, they have to find a way to save their parents’ shop, save their futures, and get off the ship before it sinks! Join them as they explore the Titanic in its prime and attempt to find their way back to the present!

I had a ton of fun reading this story. These were regular kids who one day met someone that ended up sending them on a wild adventure. They find themselves on a one of a kind ship, and know they need to find a way back home. Seeing this wonder in person takes their breath away a bit, and they meet a few people along the way who help them out. As this tale comes to a close, these kids find out their adventures have only just begun.

Lost on the Titanic is available now. You can order this book on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.