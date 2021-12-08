Top 10 Natural Disasters Movies of All Time

The disaster genre has featured prominently in cinemas for almost a century since most viewers are entertained, thrilled, and intrigued by the human resolution for survival in most extreme natural or man-made catastrophes. Although the plots are mainly fictitious, the scripts can program you to have a high degree of situational awareness in case disasters strike.

Another aspect of disaster preparedness is to identify area risks. Although some events are unpredictable, the Columbia Climate School National Centre for Disaster Preparedness has probability projections for various hazards such as cyclones, wildfires, tornadoes, snowfall, and more for different counties. One of the notable lowest risk counties in Clark County, Nevada, is home to Las Vegas. The city is home to sprawling suburbs and state-of-the-art condos such as the iconic Turnberry Towers Las Vegas, minutes away from world-famous casinos, theme parks, hotels, and other amenities that guarantee the best lifestyle the world can offer.

1. San Andreas (2015)

The plot is about the aftermath of a massive earthquake that rocks California and a subsequent effort by a couple to rescue their daughter trapped in ground zero. The stars of the film are Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, and Alexandra Daddario. It is an action-packed movie with high-rises tumbling on top of petrified residents and more.

2. Dante’s Peak (1997)

The plot is about Dr. Harry Dalton, a volcanologist whose fiancée Marianne Marianne is killed in a Colombian volcano. He later moves to Dante’s peak, Washington, where he unearths that Dante’s Peak is seismically active and about to erupt. The movie showcases the interwoven nature of politics, disaster preparedness, and community mobilization.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

3. The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The blockbuster movie was a success among climate enthusiasts and fans of thrillers. Its plot revolves around the effects of global warming and the possible threat that climate change portends for humanity. The whole country is thrown into chaos as New York City is ravaged by an ice infestation, and other cities are being devastated by all manner of natural disasters. In a twist, Mexico closes the southern border barring US climate refugees.

4. Twister (1996)

Twister shows the effects of tornados on an open country such as Oklahoma, where an occurrence can shatter a whole town and lead to loss of life. It also depicts the efforts of storm chasers who risk it all to mobilize communities to take protective action.

5. Contagion (2011)

The movie is more relatable following the Covid 19 pandemic. It shows the high-level policymaking that goes into the government and the CDC as health experts and politicians devise ways to contain pandemics.

6. The Impossible (2012)

The movie’s setting is Khao Lak, Thailand, where the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami is the theme. Although the screenplay is not action-packed, the plot is sensationalized as viewers can sympathize with the family that goes against all odds to try and stay alive.

7. Pompeii (2014)

Pompei is a historical disaster film that has an epic theme. It highlights the historical destruction of the city of Pompei after the Mt. Vesuvius eruption of 79 A.D. The gladiators, expansive amphitheaters, pomp Roman lifestyles, and culture dominate the award-winning movie.

8. Into the Storm (2014)

Once again, Oklahoma features on the disaster film, this time around focusing on the small town of Silverton. A massive hailstorm and tornado devastate the town on one of its most important days, creating untold suffering and mayhem.

9. Geostorm (2017)

Geostorm is about a global storm caused by a malfunctioning network of satellites designed to mitigate climate change. The movie shows the risk that humans pose to the world and how technology can cause widespread destruction.

10. Greenland (2020)

This is one of the latest disaster films that feature the impact of a comet strike. The effort of a family to stay alive is captivating and reminisces the evolution concept of survival for the fittest.

—

This post is brought to you by M Rafiq.

Photo credit: Shutterstock