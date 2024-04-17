Get Daily Email
Two Kids Take on a Tough Task in 'How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed'

Two Kids Take on a Tough Task in ‘How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed’

Join two kids as they show readers the best way to help get a dino ready for bedtime

A good story gets told in ‘How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction over the years. Each book has been a ton of fun and has taken me on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this book here:

Having a dinosaur is SO much fun, but taking care of them can sure make you TIRED. Especially if your dinosaur keeps you up ALLLLLL night long. So how do you get a dinosaur to go to bed and STAY in bed? Along with a cute triceratops, two siblings learn the value of sleep as they attempt to put their dino to bed.

I had fun reading this book. We see two kids enjoying living with a dinosaur, until bedtime arrives that is. At first they have a tough time getting them to sleep. Soon they come up with a plan and it seems to work perfectly. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

