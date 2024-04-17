Two Kids Take on a Tough Task in ‘How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed’

A good story gets told in ‘How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed’

I have read a good amount of children’s fiction over the years. Each book has been a ton of fun and has taken me on some thrilling adventures. When I heard about How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for this book here:

Having a dinosaur is SO much fun, but taking care of them can sure make you TIRED. Especially if your dinosaur keeps you up ALLLLLL night long. So how do you get a dinosaur to go to bed and STAY in bed? Along with a cute triceratops, two siblings learn the value of sleep as they attempt to put their dino to bed.

I had fun reading this book. We see two kids enjoying living with a dinosaur, until bedtime arrives that is. At first they have a tough time getting them to sleep. Soon they come up with a plan and it seems to work perfectly. Most kids will have a great time reading this book.

How to Put a Dinosaur to Bed is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.