We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Bits & Pieces / Blushing In Seattle

Blushing In Seattle

If you were to write a memoir, what would the title be?

by

Last week Len and I drove to Seattle where my friend, Shirley Hershey Showalter, was speaking about her book, Blush: A Mennonite Girl Meets a Glittering World, an engaging memoir that I thoroughly enjoyed reading.

Having only ever met online, it was a distinct pleasure to listen—in person—to Shirley read one of my favorite chapters from her book to an attentive audience at the ever-popular Third Place Books, and then get to know her a bit better over coffee afterward. It’s abundantly clear that she still has the same ready-grin and twinkle in her eye that’s evident throughout her book.

A version of this post was previously published on TuesdaysWithLaurie and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

Board-Certified holistic health practitioner, life coach, and award-winning author, Laurie Buchanan, PhD, helps you turn intention into action. A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, Laurie is a voracious reader, award-winning author, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist. Her first book, Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth, closes the gap between where you are and where you want to be. Her second book, The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace, shows you how to thrive, soul-side out, in and out of the workplace. Learn more at http://TuesdaysWithLaurie.com .

