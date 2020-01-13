‘I Cannot Live Without Dancing’

Graziano Di Prima grew up knowing he was different, but he didn’t let that stop him from achieving his dreams. After years of hard work and dedication, he is now a Strictly pro dancer.
I love dancing but I had moment where
said maybe it’s not the right the right
direction for me it’s better than just
give up adjust you know that’s it
[Music]
I come from a really small town in
Sicily everybody knew each other all of
my family work on the vineyards but I
knew as a little boy it was something
different to everyone when I was five
years old I was home and you know I was
watching TV I was dancing I was jumping
on the couch and welcome show me
she told this is weird I knew that I
loved dancing I could do that for my
life or work in the vineyard there was
this guy every day every day he was
making joke of me yeah you are dancing
along her you’re like a girl stay one
day I was home going out from school he
slapped me from the back you say Oh
Gretchen oh yeah are you going to dance
like a lady I said to him maybe one day
we’ll make it
basically my dad told me we cannot
afford any more because we need to pay
for lessen competition transfer and for
me was like a punch in the face I still
remember how hard and dead feeling that
there was in the room when they told me
they told me that yeah I said stop I
will not dance anymore maybe it’s not
the right the right direction for me is
better than just give up and just you
know that’s it
bust a few weeks I realized new to dance
and I remember I went to my garage
downstairs I just put the music on and I
start to dance alone
there was like no lights on was almost
dark and I start to dance around just to
have the feeling again and I think there
realized that I can only be without that
[Music]
I started with a man she came for doing
a lesson with me termi yeah I want to
learn how to do how to cha-cha-cha oh
okay
I start with that man after one more
half I was full of people and started
you know to achieve some goals make some
money and with the same Aristotle the
lesson since there I never stopped
teaching those people is the reason why
I’m still dancing
[Music]
I received an email from sweetie I
couldn’t believe it
I couldn’t believe it everyone was
crying the robot could hear my leg
crying my mum crying was was insane I
think was the best moment of my life
because there I realized I made it all
through my life I had so many bad times
I thought maybe I’m not good enough if
you really believe in what you do
wherever part of the world you are if
you want you can make
[Applause]
