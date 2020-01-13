Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / ‘I Cannot Live Without Dancing’

‘I Cannot Live Without Dancing’

Why I Dance by Graziano Di Prima.

by Leave a Comment

Graziano Di Prima grew up knowing he was different, but he didn’t let that stop him from achieving his dreams. After years of hard work and dedication, he is now a Strictly pro dancer.

00:00
I love dancing but I had moment where
00:07
said maybe it’s not the right the right
00:11
direction for me it’s better than just
00:14
give up adjust you know that’s it
00:18
[Music]
00:21
I come from a really small town in
00:24
Sicily everybody knew each other all of
00:27
my family work on the vineyards but I
00:30
knew as a little boy it was something
00:33
different to everyone when I was five
00:37
years old I was home and you know I was
00:40
watching TV I was dancing I was jumping
00:43
on the couch and welcome show me
00:46
she told this is weird I knew that I
00:51
loved dancing I could do that for my
00:53
life or work in the vineyard there was
01:01
this guy every day every day he was
01:04
making joke of me yeah you are dancing
01:06
along her you’re like a girl stay one
01:09
day I was home going out from school he
01:12
slapped me from the back you say Oh
01:13
Gretchen oh yeah are you going to dance
01:16
like a lady I said to him maybe one day
01:20
we’ll make it
01:29
basically my dad told me we cannot
01:32
afford any more because we need to pay
01:35
for lessen competition transfer and for
01:39
me was like a punch in the face I still
01:43
remember how hard and dead feeling that
01:46
there was in the room when they told me
01:47
they told me that yeah I said stop I
01:52
will not dance anymore maybe it’s not
01:54
the right the right direction for me is
01:58
better than just give up and just you
02:00
know that’s it
02:04
bust a few weeks I realized new to dance
02:07
and I remember I went to my garage
02:09
downstairs I just put the music on and I
02:12
start to dance alone
02:13
there was like no lights on was almost
02:16
dark and I start to dance around just to
02:19
have the feeling again and I think there
02:23
realized that I can only be without that
02:26
[Music]
02:29
I started with a man she came for doing
02:35
a lesson with me termi yeah I want to
02:37
learn how to do how to cha-cha-cha oh
02:41
okay
02:42
I start with that man after one more
02:46
half I was full of people and started
02:49
you know to achieve some goals make some
02:53
money and with the same Aristotle the
02:55
lesson since there I never stopped
02:59
teaching those people is the reason why
03:02
I’m still dancing
03:05
[Music]
03:09
I received an email from sweetie I
03:11
couldn’t believe it
03:13
I couldn’t believe it everyone was
03:15
crying the robot could hear my leg
03:17
crying my mum crying was was insane I
03:20
think was the best moment of my life
03:23
because there I realized I made it all
03:28
through my life I had so many bad times
03:31
I thought maybe I’m not good enough if
03:35
you really believe in what you do
03:38
wherever part of the world you are if
03:41
you want you can make
03:45
[Applause]

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

