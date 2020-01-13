‘I Cannot Live Without Dancing’

Graziano Di Prima grew up knowing he was different, but he didn’t let that stop him from achieving his dreams. After years of hard work and dedication, he is now a Strictly pro dancer.

00:00

I love dancing but I had moment where

00:07

said maybe it’s not the right the right

00:11

direction for me it’s better than just

00:14

give up adjust you know that’s it

00:18

[Music]

00:21

I come from a really small town in

00:24

Sicily everybody knew each other all of

00:27

my family work on the vineyards but I

00:30

knew as a little boy it was something

00:33

different to everyone when I was five

00:37

years old I was home and you know I was

00:40

watching TV I was dancing I was jumping

00:43

on the couch and welcome show me

00:46

she told this is weird I knew that I

00:51

loved dancing I could do that for my

00:53

life or work in the vineyard there was

01:01

this guy every day every day he was

01:04

making joke of me yeah you are dancing

01:06

along her you’re like a girl stay one

01:09

day I was home going out from school he

01:12

slapped me from the back you say Oh

01:13

Gretchen oh yeah are you going to dance

01:16

like a lady I said to him maybe one day

01:20

we’ll make it

01:29

basically my dad told me we cannot

01:32

afford any more because we need to pay

01:35

for lessen competition transfer and for

01:39

me was like a punch in the face I still

01:43

remember how hard and dead feeling that

01:46

there was in the room when they told me

01:47

they told me that yeah I said stop I

01:52

will not dance anymore maybe it’s not

01:54

the right the right direction for me is

01:58

better than just give up and just you

02:00

know that’s it

02:04

bust a few weeks I realized new to dance

02:07

and I remember I went to my garage

02:09

downstairs I just put the music on and I

02:12

start to dance alone

02:13

there was like no lights on was almost

02:16

dark and I start to dance around just to

02:19

have the feeling again and I think there

02:23

realized that I can only be without that

02:26

[Music]

02:29

I started with a man she came for doing

02:35

a lesson with me termi yeah I want to

02:37

learn how to do how to cha-cha-cha oh

02:41

okay

02:42

I start with that man after one more

02:46

half I was full of people and started

02:49

you know to achieve some goals make some

02:53

money and with the same Aristotle the

02:55

lesson since there I never stopped

02:59

teaching those people is the reason why

03:02

I’m still dancing

03:05

[Music]

03:09

I received an email from sweetie I

03:11

couldn’t believe it

03:13

I couldn’t believe it everyone was

03:15

crying the robot could hear my leg

03:17

crying my mum crying was was insane I

03:20

think was the best moment of my life

03:23

because there I realized I made it all

03:28

through my life I had so many bad times

03:31

I thought maybe I’m not good enough if

03:35

you really believe in what you do

03:38

wherever part of the world you are if

03:41

you want you can make

03:45

[Applause]

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—