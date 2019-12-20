Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Merry X-Mas/Merry Tex-Mas – Another San Antonio Solstice

Merry X-Mas/Merry Tex-Mas – Another San Antonio Solstice

It's wonderful when many cultures can celebrate the season together.

Short sleeves and shorts are not out of the question
as we head in to another South Texas celebration.

A shed in Monte Vista has a rustic barbed wire wreath

I’ve got Mexican hot chocolate simmering —
River Walk lights flickering and glimmering.

Barges of school children are a welcome sight
around the river bend singing ‘Silent Night.’

And it always makes my heart glad
to hear white folks singing ‘Feliz Navidad.’

Because whatever the Mexicans here do,
the Anglos are sure to do it too!

Take tamales for instance, take ’em by the dozen.
Just about everyone has a mixed-race cousin.

Cinnamon buñuelos are another tradition
and horchata is always a welcome addition.

Hipp’s Bubble Room used to advertise their interior was like the inside of a Christmas present. You could say the same about Mi Tierra Cafe.

Many families on all sides of town
never do take their Christmas lights down.

They just flip a switch this time of year
or their hearts are always full of seasonal cheer.

Soul Food, Chinese, Greek and Indian –
Everybody feasts at the year’s end.

Some oak leaves fall and cypresses change color
as we end one year and begin another.

So this is the time I send you my best
and wish you Love, Peace and Joy at Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy Solstice!
Love, Peace & Joy — Don Mathis

Previously published in The Rivard Report

Photos:

Top/IStock

Inside/Courtesy of Author

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is editor and publisher of “The Fourteen Percenter,” a newsletter for noncustodial parents. Don is a poet, a journalist, and a concerned father. His son recently celebrated the first birthday of Don’s first grandson. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

