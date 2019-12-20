Merry X-Mas/Merry Tex-Mas – Another San Antonio Solstice

Short sleeves and shorts are not out of the question

as we head in to another South Texas celebration.

I’ve got Mexican hot chocolate simmering —

River Walk lights flickering and glimmering.

Barges of school children are a welcome sight

around the river bend singing ‘Silent Night.’

And it always makes my heart glad

to hear white folks singing ‘Feliz Navidad.’

Because whatever the Mexicans here do,

the Anglos are sure to do it too!

Take tamales for instance, take ’em by the dozen.

Just about everyone has a mixed-race cousin.

Cinnamon buñuelos are another tradition

and horchata is always a welcome addition.

Many families on all sides of town

never do take their Christmas lights down.

They just flip a switch this time of year

or their hearts are always full of seasonal cheer.

Soul Food, Chinese, Greek and Indian –

Everybody feasts at the year’s end.

Some oak leaves fall and cypresses change color

as we end one year and begin another.

So this is the time I send you my best

and wish you Love, Peace and Joy at Christmas!

Merry Christmas and Happy Solstice!

Love, Peace & Joy — Don Mathis

