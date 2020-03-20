Get Daily Email
Home / Bits & Pieces / Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Fear?

Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Fear?

Before the outbreak, people had fears other than a virus.

by Leave a Comment

[Music]
00:05
various paralyzed aah
00:08
I think biggest real life is actually
00:11
not doing enough well I just attended
00:14
the day didn’t that you didn’t do what
00:17
you’re supposed to do or yeah I think
00:19
that’s the baby I mean that’s – for sure
00:22
but I feel like the biggest fear that I
00:24
have every day is who
00:31
nestle nobody liking me that’s the UM I
00:36
think my biggest fear is dying and not
00:40
[Music]
00:43
running out of time
00:46
[Music]
00:47
is it laying in fertility Oh probably
00:55
not succeeding and like living on the
00:59
streets okay do you have something
01:02
specific that you want to commune just
01:07
be able to have a steady lifestyle just
01:10
be able to provide support myself and
01:12
then eventually who comes with me then
01:15
as well I guess not living each day like
01:23
I am Alive I am what’s your biggest fear
01:26
in life Trump
01:28
El Torito Miyagi for some we complement
01:32
the heck I’m only advice vbe cigarette
01:35
syllable what’s your biggest fear in
01:37
life that you’re a cop now really ah to
01:46
be happy you want to be unhappy they get
01:50
scaring line is right out there actually
01:51
I am terribly afraid of shark
01:56
that
01:58
not having enough venture now having
02:01
enough adventure adventure yeah the
02:02
adventure and change I think I’ll ask
02:05
elastic elasticity being able to be
02:09
flexible with everything
02:12
planning too much into spontaneous of
02:15
fun in the middle I get away to go not
02:17
doing that I feel like you to spill
02:19
everything my biggest fear in life is
02:21
losing my hair before I meet anyone
02:25
it has to be anything anything sighs
02:30
better you know ignorant people dying I
02:39
would say dying I think that’s probably
02:45
the only thing I’m kind of scared of my
02:48
biggest fear in life is not succeeding
02:53
dying alone biggest fear in life failing
03:01
falling down stairs and you’re not able
03:04
to see the bottom being misunderstood my
03:11
biggest fear in life being broke that
03:15
would suck like financially and like
03:18
emotionally and like
03:20
spiritually you know saying I want to be
03:22
like I want to be rich in life ah
03:25
now confer gives very to the calculating
03:28
Vaughn has unity
03:36
losing touch with
03:40
blood cells
03:43
my biggest fear is my love dying not my
03:47
biggest fear
03:49
[Music]
03:51
is worrying about my family Oh dine
03:57
alone I guess this is this got real
04:00
quick hey my biggest fear in life is not
04:05
living up to my full potential or not
04:06
really knowing your full work
04:10
I’m just not living the way I want to I
04:12
think being forced into live in a way I
04:16
don’t want to for economic or political
04:18
reasons or something like that just not
04:21
being tricked
04:22
I don’t have one no no
04:28
[Music]
04:36
you
04:38
[Music]

