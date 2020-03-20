Strangers Answer: What’s Your Biggest Fear?

[Music]

00:05

various paralyzed aah

00:08

I think biggest real life is actually

00:11

not doing enough well I just attended

00:14

the day didn’t that you didn’t do what

00:17

you’re supposed to do or yeah I think

00:19

that’s the baby I mean that’s – for sure

00:22

but I feel like the biggest fear that I

00:24

have every day is who

00:31

nestle nobody liking me that’s the UM I

00:36

think my biggest fear is dying and not

00:40

[Music]

00:43

running out of time

00:46

[Music]

00:47

is it laying in fertility Oh probably

00:55

not succeeding and like living on the

00:59

streets okay do you have something

01:02

specific that you want to commune just

01:07

be able to have a steady lifestyle just

01:10

be able to provide support myself and

01:12

then eventually who comes with me then

01:15

as well I guess not living each day like

01:23

I am Alive I am what’s your biggest fear

01:26

in life Trump

01:28

El Torito Miyagi for some we complement

01:32

the heck I’m only advice vbe cigarette

01:35

syllable what’s your biggest fear in

01:37

life that you’re a cop now really ah to

01:46

be happy you want to be unhappy they get

01:50

scaring line is right out there actually

01:51

I am terribly afraid of shark

01:56

that

01:58

not having enough venture now having

02:01

enough adventure adventure yeah the

02:02

adventure and change I think I’ll ask

02:05

elastic elasticity being able to be

02:09

flexible with everything

02:12

planning too much into spontaneous of

02:15

fun in the middle I get away to go not

02:17

doing that I feel like you to spill

02:19

everything my biggest fear in life is

02:21

losing my hair before I meet anyone

02:25

it has to be anything anything sighs

02:30

better you know ignorant people dying I

02:39

would say dying I think that’s probably

02:45

the only thing I’m kind of scared of my

02:48

biggest fear in life is not succeeding

02:53

dying alone biggest fear in life failing

03:01

falling down stairs and you’re not able

03:04

to see the bottom being misunderstood my

03:11

biggest fear in life being broke that

03:15

would suck like financially and like

03:18

emotionally and like

03:20

spiritually you know saying I want to be

03:22

like I want to be rich in life ah

03:25

now confer gives very to the calculating

03:28

Vaughn has unity

03:36

losing touch with

03:40

blood cells

03:43

my biggest fear is my love dying not my

03:47

biggest fear

03:49

[Music]

03:51

is worrying about my family Oh dine

03:57

alone I guess this is this got real

04:00

quick hey my biggest fear in life is not

04:05

living up to my full potential or not

04:06

really knowing your full work

04:10

I’m just not living the way I want to I

04:12

think being forced into live in a way I

04:16

don’t want to for economic or political

04:18

reasons or something like that just not

04:21

being tricked

04:22

I don’t have one no no

04:28

[Music]

04:36

you

04:38

[Music]

