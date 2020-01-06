Get Daily Email
This Counter-Intuitive Text Reveals His True Intentions for You

Can you relate to this?

I was recently coaching a woman who was frustrated with the texts she was getting from a guy who she’d met on a dating app.

He wasn’t giving her a lot to work with, and she wanted to know if he was just a flirt or if there was the possibility for a real, deep connection.

So we looked at the texts together, and today I’m taking you behind the scenes of what she did right and what I would have changed to get her better results…

Because while dating apps give us access to new people who we might not have met otherwise…

They also present the uniquely modern problem of trying to have real, meaningful conversations almost 100% online or via text with perfect strangers.

(Which can make it so much harder to tell someone’s intentions, especially in the early stages of dating.)

I have the solution right here…

Look, I’m not against dating apps. But it deeply concerns me how much time can be wasted on them if you don’t know how to a) sort through the duds, and b) position yourself for a real relationship with the right guys.

This video will show you a technique that does both. Let me know what you think :).


About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

