This Counter-Intuitive Text Reveals His True Intentions for You

I was recently coaching a woman who was frustrated with the texts she was getting from a guy who she’d met on a dating app.

He wasn’t giving her a lot to work with, and she wanted to know if he was just a flirt or if there was the possibility for a real, deep connection.

So we looked at the texts together, and today I’m taking you behind the scenes of what she did right and what I would have changed to get her better results…

Because while dating apps give us access to new people who we might not have met otherwise…

They also present the uniquely modern problem of trying to have real, meaningful conversations almost 100% online or via text with perfect strangers.

(Which can make it so much harder to tell someone’s intentions, especially in the early stages of dating.)

I have the solution right here…

Look, I’m not against dating apps. But it deeply concerns me how much time can be wasted on them if you don’t know how to a) sort through the duds, and b) position yourself for a real relationship with the right guys.

This video will show you a technique that does both. Let me know what you think :).



